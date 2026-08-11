NANSInnovate 2026 is inviting Nigerian students with existing businesses or viable business ideas

The programme will feature mentorship, networking and a national pitch competition

Students from recognised universities, polytechnics and colleges of education across Nigeria can apply for free

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has opened applications for NANSInnovate 2026, a national entrepreneurship programme designed to identify and support student entrepreneurs across Nigeria.

The initiative, organised by the NANS Headquarters under the leadership of Comr. Akinteye Afeez (BABTEE), is targeted at students already running businesses or those with viable business ideas they want to develop.

Students with viable business ideas can apply for NANSInnovate 2026 Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

The programme will run for a week and feature learning, networking and mentorship opportunities before culminating in a national pitch competition.

What is NANSInnovate 2026?

NANSInnovate 2026 is an entrepreneurship programme created to connect student business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs with investors, mentors and industry leaders.

The initiative aims to provide selected students with opportunities to develop their businesses, gain industry knowledge and compete for funding.

The programme will end with a national pitch competition where the top 20 student entrepreneurs will present their businesses and ideas before judges.

Who can apply?

The programme is open to Nigerian students who meet the eligibility requirements.

Applicants must:

Be currently enrolled at a recognised university, polytechnic or college of education in Nigeria

Be a Nigerian citizen

Have an existing business or viable business idea

Possess a valid student identity card

Provide a business proposal in Microsoft Word format

Students from all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory are eligible to apply.

What businesses are eligible?

Applicants can submit businesses or ideas that fall under any of the programme's approved categories.

These include:

Production and manufacturing

Trading and merchandise

Services

Agriculture

Both existing businesses and new business ideas can be submitted.

What documents are required?

Applicants are expected to prepare their documents before starting the application.

The required documents include:

Valid student ID card

Business proposal in Microsoft Word format

Applicants who have them may also submit their CAC or SMEDAN certificates.

The student ID can be uploaded in JPG, PNG or PDF format, while the business proposal must be submitted as a .docx file.

What are the business proposal requirements?

The business proposal must meet the programme's specified requirements.

Applicants should ensure that:

The document is in Microsoft Word (.docx) format

It does not exceed 10 pages

It uses Times New Roman font

Font size is 12

Line spacing is single

File size does not exceed 5MB

Applicants do not need to create a complicated document. The proposal should clearly explain the business and its potential.

How to apply for NANSInnovate 2026

Applicants can complete the application in five main steps.

Step 1: Prepare your documents

Get your valid student ID and business proposal ready before starting the application.

You can also prepare your CAC or SMEDAN certificate if you have one.

Step 2: Complete the entry form

Applicants will provide their personal information, school details and business information.

They will also select their business category and indicate whether they are submitting an existing business or a new business idea.

Step 3: Upload your documents

Upload the required student ID and business proposal in the specified formats.

The platform accepts JPG, PNG and PDF files for student IDs, while business proposals must be uploaded in .docx format.

Step 4: Write your 100-word pitch

Applicants must provide a short pitch of 100 words explaining their business.

The pitch should highlight what the business does, why it matters and how the applicant intends to use the funding to grow the business.

Step 5: Submit and save your application code

After submitting the application, applicants will receive a unique application code.

The code may look like NANS-Inv-2026-K7T.

Applicants are advised to save or screenshot the code because it will be needed to check the status of their application.

Nigerian students seeking support to expand their businesses can apply for NANSInnovate 2026 Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

What will successful applicants get?

NANSInnovate 2026 will provide selected student entrepreneurs with opportunities to participate in:

National pitch competition

Business mentorship

Networking with investors and industry leaders

Entrepreneurship learning sessions

Business funding opportunities

The top 20 finalists will compete in the national pitch competition for funding to support the growth of their businesses.

Is the NANSInnovate application free?

Yes. The programme states that the application is completely free.

Applicants should not make payments to anyone claiming to facilitate their application or secure selection.

NANSInnovate warns that anyone requesting payment for entry should be treated as a potential scam and reported.

When is the national pitch?

The programme will run for a week, combining learning, networking and mentorship before ending with the national pitch competition.

The top 20 finalists will present their businesses on stage and compete for funding to expand their ventures.

Application link here.

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The programme is expected to help students, workers, freelancers, entrepreneurs and job seekers purchase essential technology without paying the full amount upfront.

According to CREDICORP, the initiative aims to bridge Nigeria's digital opportunity gap by enabling more people to access devices needed for education, work and business.

Source: Legit.ng