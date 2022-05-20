Global site navigation

2023: State-by-state Breakdown Of APC Delegates In Nigeria
Politics

by  Onyirioha Nnamdi

A state-by-state breakdown of All Progressives Congress (APC) delegates in Nigeria was obtained and released by Joe Igbokwe, a chieftain of the ruling party, on Friday, May 20.

As seen in the breakdown, the total number of delegates in all the states is 7810.

The top five states with the highest number of delegates are Kano, Katsina, Borno, Osun, and Lagos.

The total number of APC delegates in Nigeria is 7810
The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has the lowest number of delegates: 53 in all.

See the breakdown below:

  1. Kano: 465 delegates
  2. Katsina: 384 delegates
  3. Borno: 324 delegates
  4. Osun: 308 delegates
  5. Lagos: 304 delegates
  6. Oyo: 292 delegates
  7. Jigawa: 266 delegates
  8. Niger: 251 delegates
  9. Ogun: 248 delegates
  10. Nasarawa: 245 delegates.
  11. Abia: 154 delegates
  12. Adamawa: 184 delegates
  13. Akwa Ibom: 165 delegates
  14. Anambra: 163 delegates
  15. Bauchi: 202 delegates
  16. Bayelsa: 79 delegates
  17. Benue: 180 delegates
  18. Cross River: 194 delegates
  19. Delta: 170 delegates
  20. Ebonyi: 154 delegates
  21. Edo: 168 delegates
  22. Ekiti: 216 delegates
  23. Enugu: 131 delegates
  24. Gombe: 134 delegates
  25. Imo: 236 delegates
  26. Kaduna: 234 delegates
  27. Kebbi 213 delegates
  28. Kogi: 222 delegates
  29. Kwara: 195 delegates
  30. Ondo: 200 delegates
  31. Plateau: 185 delegates
  32. Rivers: 151 delegates
  33. Sokoto: 193 delegates
  34. Taraba: 146 delegates
  35. Yobe: 222 delegates
  36. Zamfara: 169 delegates
  37. FCT: 53 delegates

