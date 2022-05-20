A state-by-state breakdown of All Progressives Congress (APC) delegates in Nigeria was obtained and released by Joe Igbokwe, a chieftain of the ruling party, on Friday, May 20.

As seen in the breakdown, the total number of delegates in all the states is 7810.

The top five states with the highest number of delegates are Kano, Katsina, Borno, Osun, and Lagos.

The total number of APC delegates in Nigeria is 7810 (Photo: Buhari Sallau)

Source: Facebook

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has the lowest number of delegates: 53 in all.

See the breakdown below:

Kano: 465 delegates Katsina: 384 delegates Borno: 324 delegates Osun: 308 delegates Lagos: 304 delegates Oyo: 292 delegates Jigawa: 266 delegates Niger: 251 delegates Ogun: 248 delegates Nasarawa: 245 delegates. Abia: 154 delegates Adamawa: 184 delegates Akwa Ibom: 165 delegates Anambra: 163 delegates Bauchi: 202 delegates Bayelsa: 79 delegates Benue: 180 delegates Cross River: 194 delegates Delta: 170 delegates Ebonyi: 154 delegates Edo: 168 delegates Ekiti: 216 delegates Enugu: 131 delegates Gombe: 134 delegates Imo: 236 delegates Kaduna: 234 delegates Kebbi 213 delegates Kogi: 222 delegates Kwara: 195 delegates Ondo: 200 delegates Plateau: 185 delegates Rivers: 151 delegates Sokoto: 193 delegates Taraba: 146 delegates Yobe: 222 delegates Zamfara: 169 delegates FCT: 53 delegates

Source: Legit.ng