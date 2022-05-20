2023: State-by-state Breakdown Of APC Delegates In Nigeria
A state-by-state breakdown of All Progressives Congress (APC) delegates in Nigeria was obtained and released by Joe Igbokwe, a chieftain of the ruling party, on Friday, May 20.
As seen in the breakdown, the total number of delegates in all the states is 7810.
The top five states with the highest number of delegates are Kano, Katsina, Borno, Osun, and Lagos.
The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has the lowest number of delegates: 53 in all.
See the breakdown below:
- Kano: 465 delegates
- Katsina: 384 delegates
- Borno: 324 delegates
- Osun: 308 delegates
- Lagos: 304 delegates
- Oyo: 292 delegates
- Jigawa: 266 delegates
- Niger: 251 delegates
- Ogun: 248 delegates
- Nasarawa: 245 delegates.
- Abia: 154 delegates
- Adamawa: 184 delegates
- Akwa Ibom: 165 delegates
- Anambra: 163 delegates
- Bauchi: 202 delegates
- Bayelsa: 79 delegates
- Benue: 180 delegates
- Cross River: 194 delegates
- Delta: 170 delegates
- Ebonyi: 154 delegates
- Edo: 168 delegates
- Ekiti: 216 delegates
- Enugu: 131 delegates
- Gombe: 134 delegates
- Imo: 236 delegates
- Kaduna: 234 delegates
- Kebbi 213 delegates
- Kogi: 222 delegates
- Kwara: 195 delegates
- Ondo: 200 delegates
- Plateau: 185 delegates
- Rivers: 151 delegates
- Sokoto: 193 delegates
- Taraba: 146 delegates
- Yobe: 222 delegates
- Zamfara: 169 delegates
- FCT: 53 delegates
Source: Legit.ng