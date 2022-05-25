Governor Seyi Makinde on Wednesday, May 25, emerged as the winner of the Oyo state governorship primary

Governor Makinde floored his opponent, Hazeem Gbolarunmi, by claiming a total of 1,040 delegates' votes

The young governor is, therefore, the state southwest state's flagbearer ahead of the 2023 general elections

Ibadan, Oyo - Governor Seyi Makinde, on Thursday, May 25, turned out to be the winner of the governorship primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Oyo.

Makinde, at the primary election held in Ibadan, the state capital, claimed a total of 1,040 delegates' votes and thus floored Hazeem Gbolarunmi who managed to poll only two votes, Nigerian Tribune reports.

The governor floored his opponent by a wide margin (Photo: @seyimakinde)

Source: Twitter

Out of the total 1,048 votes cast, six were voided.

In his announcement, Ben Obi, the returning officer who was represented by Abdullahi MaiBasia, said Makinde is the PDP flagbearer ahead of the 2023 general elections.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Source: Legit.ng