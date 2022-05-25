Breaking: Winner Finally Emerges After Oyo Governorship Primary
- Governor Seyi Makinde on Wednesday, May 25, emerged as the winner of the Oyo state governorship primary
- Governor Makinde floored his opponent, Hazeem Gbolarunmi, by claiming a total of 1,040 delegates' votes
- The young governor is, therefore, the state southwest state's flagbearer ahead of the 2023 general elections
Ibadan, Oyo - Governor Seyi Makinde, on Thursday, May 25, turned out to be the winner of the governorship primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Oyo.
Makinde, at the primary election held in Ibadan, the state capital, claimed a total of 1,040 delegates' votes and thus floored Hazeem Gbolarunmi who managed to poll only two votes, Nigerian Tribune reports.
Out of the total 1,048 votes cast, six were voided.
In his announcement, Ben Obi, the returning officer who was represented by Abdullahi MaiBasia, said Makinde is the PDP flagbearer ahead of the 2023 general elections.
