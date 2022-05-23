The senator representing the Ondo Central senatorial district, Ayo Akinyelure, has lost his bid to return to the Senate in 2023

Akinyelure, a two-term senator, lost the senatorial primary to Ifedayo Adedipe, according to the results announced on Monday, May 23

Bekekhimi Idiarhi, the chairman of the Electoral Committee, said Adedipe had 82 votes while Akinyelure polled 58 votes

Akure, Ondo state - Senator Ayo Akinyelure (PDP-Ondo Central) on Monday, May 23, lost his bid to return to the Senate.

Akinyelure, who is the Senate Chairman, Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petition, lost the PDP primary to his opponent, Ifedayo Adedipe, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported.

Senator Ayo Akinyelure (PDP-Ondo Central) has lost his bid to return to the Senate. Photo credit: @ayo_akinyelure

Source: Twitter

While announcing the results in Akure, the chairman of the Electoral Committee, Bekekhimi Idiarhi, said Adedipe had 82 votes, Akinyelure polled 58 votes, while Clement Faboyede scored 57 votes.

Idiarhi said two votes were voided from a total of 199 votes.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) supervised the exercise, which was peaceful, amidst tight security.

Speaking with newsmen, Adedipe appreciated the delegates and leadership of the party for ensuring a free and fair election.

He urged other contestants to see his emergence as victory for all of them, acknowledging that the task ahead was huge.

Akinyelure who lost the primary is a two-term senator.

2023: Prominent southeast PDP lawmaker loses bid for 5th term

In a related development, Pat Asadu, a member of the PDP in the House of Representatives, has lost his bid to return to the national assembly in 2023.

On Sunday, May 22, the legislator representing Nsukka/Igboeze south federal constituency was defeated at the party’s primary election in Enugu state.

The lawmaker lost his return ticket to a former chairman of the PDP, Engr. Vitta Abba.

2023: Mbaka makes powerful prediction on who will be Enugu governor

In another report, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, the spiritual leader of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, on Sunday, May 22, said one of his children will emerge as Enugu state's next governor in 2023.

Mbaka made the prediction when a former minister of power, Prof. Bart Nnaji, worshipped at AMEN on Sunday.

The cleric said at the moment he is praying for God to grant the sitting governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, "the wisdom, the grace, the favour to select a man after God’s own heart”.

Source: Legit.ng