Unknown to many, the insecurity in the southeast is not caused just by the Indigenous People of Biafra

There appear to be other groups perpetrating unrest in the region according to a recent detailed report on the insecurity in the southeast

Security experts say many southeast states are still paying the price as evidenced by the new level of strange and audacious criminality in the region

Enugu - A report by the New Telegraph newspaper has revealed that the unknown gunmen terrorising the southeast region are known as the Fallen Angels or Auto Pilot group.

According to the report, the group is made up of dissidents in the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The report named Finland-based Simon Ekpa as the man behind the unknown gunmen terrorising the southeast. Photo credit: @simon_ekpa

Source: Twitter

The report stated:

“In closed circles, they call them ‘the Fallen Angels’ and in more common parlance, they are known as ‘the Auto-Pilot group’.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“The name ‘Fallen Angels’ came up in the course of investigations to figure out the real identity of the group defying the leadership of Nnamdi Kanu and undermining the command and control structure of IPOB while claiming to fight for the release of Kanu and emancipation of the Igbo nation.”

The report noted that the Fallen Angels are largely made up of former members of IPOB – some expelled members, some disgruntled members, and others who could not endure the discipline (and sometimes, highhandedness) embodied in the command and control structure of IPOB.

Also among this group are a few others co-opted into the dissident group from external groups and gangs whose interests are not defined.

A source quoted in the report said:

“Most of these men are largely loyal to themselves or whatever they find convenient.

“It is the Fallen Angels, some other small splinter groups within the IPOB family that are fast being rolled into one violent body under the Auto-Pilot group. The Auto-Pilot group has a known leader in the person of Simon Ekpa.

“While claiming that their loyalty is to Nnamdi Kanu alone and that their struggle is to free him from incarceration, the Auto-Pilot group has repeatedly defied and denounced the leadership of the Directorate of State, the highest governing body in IPOB set up by Nnamdi Kanu himself.”

IPOB asks Kumuyi to suspend planned Deeper Life crusade in Abia

Meanwhile, IPOB has asked William Kumuyi, the general superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, to suspend his planned crusade in Aba, the commercial city of Abia state.

The crusade, titled ‘Jesus Power for Extraordinary Breakthrough’, is scheduled to take place in the commercial city between Tuesday, May 24, and Sunday, May 29.

Emma Powerful, IPOB spokesperson, said the crusade should be suspended due to the insecurity in the region.

Soldiers kill four unknown gunmen enforcing sit-at-home in Aba

Recall that four gunmen were killed on Wednesday, May 4 by soldiers attached to the 144 Battalion of the 14 Brigade of the Nigerian Army in Aba.

The incident happened at about 2 pm at the Uratta, Aba area of the Enugu-Port Harcourt expressway.

The gunmen, wearing black attires, suddenly marched through popular streets and markets forcing traders and residents to comply with a two-day sit-at-home.

Source: Legit.ng