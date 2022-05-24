APC governors have agreed with the party's decision to conduct a presidential primary instead of adopting a consensus option

This was announced by Joe Igbokwe, a chieftain of the party and a supporter of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's presidential bid

The governors said they want a free and fair process for all aspirants who purchased and submitted the nomination form

An emerging report has it that Nigerian governors on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have settled for a presidential primary to be conducted ahead of 2023.

Joe Igbokwe, an APC chieftain who broke the news, noted on Tuesday, May 24, that the governors also give full support to every aspirant who purchased the presidential form to contest in a free and fair process.

The governors said they want a free and fair process (Photo: Joe Igbokwe)

Source: Facebook

This meeting came after a closed-door deliberation by the ruling party's governors.

Igbokwe wrote on Facebook:

"APC governors declare support for a presidential primary to be conducted, giving every aspirant who purchased the presidential form to contest in a free and fair process."

APC speaks on zoning presidency to northeast, Jonathan's alleged submission of nomination form

Meanwhile, the national publicity secretary of the ruling party, Barr. Felix Morka, had said that the ruling party had not taken any decision on the zoning of the presidential ticket of the party to the northeast as being rumoured on in the media.

Speaking on the development on Wednesday night, the APC scribe said the ruling party's leadership had not taken such a decision.

Morka said:

“There’s no such decision made by the National Working Committee."

When asked if Jonathan has submitted his presidential nomination form as been speculated, Morka simply said: “I am not aware.”

2023: Associate reveals another party Tinubu plans to join

In another report, an associate of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu said the APC presidential hopeful had concluded plans to dump the ruling party if the primaries were schemed against him.

The associate who spoke on the condition of anonymity said the development was the reason former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, stated recently that Tinubu had plan B if APC primaries are manipulated against him.

