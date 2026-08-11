WhatsApp messages showed Sonia Ekweremadu commenting on photos of potential kidney donors sent by her father Ike Ekweremadu

Sonia was acquitted after a six-week trial, while her father received a nine-year-and-eight-month sentence for organ traffi cking

The Ekweremadu case became the first successful organ-traffi cking conviction in the UK under the Modern Slavery Act

WhatsApp messages exchanged between former Nigerian Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu and his daughter Sonia have revealed that Sonia commented directly on photos of men being considered as potential kidney donors, raising questions about how much she knew of the plan.

In the messages, Ike sent Sonia photos of prospective donors, and she replied asking whether there were more to evaluate. "OK, that's fine. Thank you. Are they still more to test?" she wrote. Her father confirmed that he would decide by the end of that week who to proceed with. Sonia replied: "I trust you, daddy, thank you ❤️." She then added: "The dark one looks better, the light one looks like he'll run away 😂😂😂."

WhatsApp chats expose Sonia Ekweremadu as she comments on kidney donor photos in the organ traffi cking trial. Photo credit: Anadolu/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

According to Guardian UK, the exchanges are significant because the Ekweremadu family maintained that Sonia had no knowledge of the illegal arrangement to source a kidney donor for her transplant.

Father's day message before the arrests

In June 2022, on Father's Day, Sonia wrote to Ike on the family group chat, thanking him specifically for his efforts around her transplant. "I want to especially thank you for everything you've done and are doing regarding this transplant process. You and mummy have gone above and beyond for me, and it never goes unnoticed and unappreciated," she wrote.

Ike responded: "I will spare nothing to ensure your good health and comfort. I have the support of mummy on this objective 100%. By the grace of God, you will be out of this challenge before the end of August. It's a promise. Just be strong for all of us."

Two days after that exchange, Ike and his wife Beatrice were arrested at Heathrow Airport upon returning from Turkey. Police found at least £30,000 in cash on the couple. Both were charged with conspiracy to commit human traffi cking for the purpose of organ harvesting. Sonia was arrested the same day at her London home, and a man identified as Obeta was arrested the following month.

Trial outcome and historic conviction

At the conclusion of a six-week trial on March 23, 2023, Ike and Beatrice Ekweremadu were found guilty of organ traffi cking. Ike was sentenced to nine years and eight months in prison, while Beatrice received four and a half years. Obeta was also convicted of organ traffi cking and sentenced to 10 years. Sonia, who had faced the same conspiracy charge, was acquitted.

The case marked the first successful organ-traffi cking conviction secured under the UK's Modern Slavery Act. Sonia's uncle Diwe, who remained in Nigeria throughout the proceedings, was not extradited and did not stand trial in the UK.

Organ trading case unfolds as Sonia trusts her father’s decision and jokes about donor candidates. Photo credit: SimpleImages/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Government seeks transfer of Ekweremadu from UK to Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Government of Nigeria has begun formal consultations with the United Kingdom to secure the transfer of Senator Ike Ekweremadu, who is currently serving a prison sentence in the UK, to complete his term in Nigeria.

The move followed a directive from President Bola Tinubu, who dispatched a high-level delegation to London to engage with British authorities on the matter.

Source: Legit.ng