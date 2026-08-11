Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan shared a video showing her teenage daughter Nadia's project to build a home for orphaned children

Natasha said she stayed in the background so Nadia could take full ownership of the fundraising effort she began in mid-2024

The senator revealed she only stepped in near the end of the process when her daughter ran into difficulties raising the needed funds

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, who represents Kogi Central, has revealed that her 16-year-old daughter, Nadia, spearheaded a fundraising drive to build an orphanage home, with the senator deliberately keeping a low profile to let the teenager lead the initiative herself.

Natasha shared the disclosure on her verified Facebook account on Tuesday, alongside a video documenting the early stages of Nadia's project.

Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan explains how her 16-year-old daughter raised money to build orphanage home Photo Credit: @NatashaAkpoti

Source: Twitter

How Nadia started the orphanage project

According to the senator, Nadia began working on the project in the middle of last year, driven by a personal concern for children without families. Natasha said she made a conscious decision not to take a central role in the effort.

She wrote:

"I deliberately stayed in the background because I wanted her to own the dream, the effort, the challenges and, ultimately, the joy of seeing it become real."

The senator added that she only got involved when Nadia hit a stumbling block towards the end of the fundraising process. At that point, Natasha shared her daughter's donation link with a small group of friends, who then contributed to help complete the goal.

Natasha's pride in her daughter

Natasha said she was proud that Nadia had translated her empathy for vulnerable children into a concrete project rather than leaving it as an idea. The senator framed the initiative as an example of her daughter taking personal responsibility and seeing a difficult task through to completion.

The orphanage project is intended to provide a home for children who have lost their parents or have no family to care for them.

See her video on Facebook here:

Source: Legit.ng