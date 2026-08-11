Natasha: How My 16-Year-Old Daughter Raised Fund to Build Orphanage
- Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan shared a video showing her teenage daughter Nadia's project to build a home for orphaned children
- Natasha said she stayed in the background so Nadia could take full ownership of the fundraising effort she began in mid-2024
- The senator revealed she only stepped in near the end of the process when her daughter ran into difficulties raising the needed funds
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Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, who represents Kogi Central, has revealed that her 16-year-old daughter, Nadia, spearheaded a fundraising drive to build an orphanage home, with the senator deliberately keeping a low profile to let the teenager lead the initiative herself.
Natasha shared the disclosure on her verified Facebook account on Tuesday, alongside a video documenting the early stages of Nadia's project.
How Nadia started the orphanage project
According to the senator, Nadia began working on the project in the middle of last year, driven by a personal concern for children without families. Natasha said she made a conscious decision not to take a central role in the effort.
She wrote:
"I deliberately stayed in the background because I wanted her to own the dream, the effort, the challenges and, ultimately, the joy of seeing it become real."
The senator added that she only got involved when Nadia hit a stumbling block towards the end of the fundraising process. At that point, Natasha shared her daughter's donation link with a small group of friends, who then contributed to help complete the goal.
Natasha's pride in her daughter
Natasha said she was proud that Nadia had translated her empathy for vulnerable children into a concrete project rather than leaving it as an idea. The senator framed the initiative as an example of her daughter taking personal responsibility and seeing a difficult task through to completion.
The orphanage project is intended to provide a home for children who have lost their parents or have no family to care for them.
See her video on Facebook here:
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng