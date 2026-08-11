Canada requires foreigners applying for study, visitor, or work visas to undergo a medical examination before entering the country

However, the Canadian government has outlined specific categories of foreigners who may be exempted from the Immigration Medical Examination

Legit.ng breaks down the 4 groups of applicants who could qualify for an exemption, regardless of the type of visa they are seeking

Canada requires most foreigners applying for a work permit, study permit, or visitor visa to complete a medical examination before their application can be processed. However, the government has made provisions for certain groups of applicants who may not need to go through this process.

Legit.ng highlights 4 categories of foreigners who may be exempted from the Immigration Medical Examination (IME), regardless of the type of Canadian visa they are applying for.

Canada announces 4 categories of foreigners who may not need medical examination. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty images/Bloomberg/Michael Miller/ISI Photos/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Foreigners exempted from Canada's medical examination

The following categories of applicants may qualify for an exemption from the IME requirement:

1. Applicants for permanent residence: Foreigners who are in the process of applying for permanent residence in Canada fall within the exempted group.

2. Foreigners already living in Canada: A foreigner who is already resident in Canada may not be required to undergo a fresh medical examination when applying for a new visa category.

3. Foreigners who completed the IME within the last 5 years: If an applicant has already gone through the Immigration Medical Examination within the past five years, they may not be required to repeat the process.

4. Applicants whose previous IME showed low or no risk: A foreigner whose earlier medical examination returned results indicating low or no risk to public health or public safety may also be exempt from undergoing another examination.

What this means for visa applicants

It is important to note that these exemptions are not automatic guarantees. The use of "may" in Canada's guidelines indicates that each case is assessed individually, and immigration officers retain the authority to request a medical examination where they consider it necessary.

Foreigners who believe they fall into one of these categories are advised to confirm their eligibility before submitting a visa application, as requirements can vary depending on the applicant's country of origin, intended length of stay, and the nature of work or activities planned in Canada.

Canada gives updates on express entry system

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Canada opened consultations on proposed changes to its Express Entry system for 2027.

The proposed changes could narrow the occupations eligible under labour shortage categories and introduce new pathways aimed at attracting high-value international talent.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng