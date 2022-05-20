Members of the Peoples Democratic Party and Nigerians at large have been urged to be wary of those who betrayed the party in 2015

The call was made by Governor Nyesom Wike who warned that the alleged betrayals are contesting for the presidency in 2023

According to the governor, those presidential aspirants are should rather be held responsible for bringing the President Muhammadu Buhari's administration to power

The governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, on Thursday, May 19, reminded members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that people like Atiku Abubakar betrayed the party in 2015.

Wike while with party delegates and leaders in Ibadan, Oyo state capital city said the presidential aspirants who betrayed the party do not deserve to hold the PDP presidential ticket for the 2023 election.

Governor has called on PDP delegates and leaders in Oyo state to be wary of betrayals. Photo: Rivers State Government

Source: Facebook

The Nation reports that the governor alleged that these members parading themselves as presidential aspirants ahead of the election next year caused disunity in the PDP in 2015.

He reminded the Oyo leaders and delegates that the said aspirants formed the new-PDP and sold out the party’s goodwill and electoral opportunities.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

His words:

"The issue is, who are those who made PDP lose the election in 2015 that today we are suffering? Today, we are in opposition and trying to take power back.

“But see what the country has been turned into. Who are those who told Nigerians that President Buhari is a saint, that President Buhari will salvage Nigeria. What is their sense of judgment?"

"Who are those aspirants who abandoned PDP, betrayed PDP and went to support President Buhari?”

Why PDP members and Nigerians must be wary of the betrayals

The Punch added that Wike warned that some of the current presidential aspirants in the PDP are responsible for bringing President Muhammadu Buhari to power.

He said:

“Now we are suffering. People are dying every day. From January to March in Kaduna, over 1000 people have been killed. So many people have been kidnapped.”

He also called on the electorate at all levels to be more concerned about the kind of people they want to entrust the leadership of the country into their hands.

Governor Wike reveals how his political career was saved by influential Rivers judge in 2004

Governor Wike of Rivers state had on Sunday, May 15, expressed his gratitude to Justice Mary Odili.

The governor said the retired Supreme Court of Nigeria Justice saved his political career when some unnamed individuals ganged up against him.

According to Wike, Justice Odili intervened in his matter through her husband, Peter, who was the Rivers state governor at the time.

2023: Battle for PDP's presidential ticket thickens as governors divided between Wike and Saraki

The battle for who gets the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s presidential ticket has continued to tear the governors apart.

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state and former Senate President Bukola Saraki is the main contenders jostling for the ticket ahead of the 2023 elections.

Meanwhile, Atiku Abubakar seems to be having only the support of his home state governor, Ahmadu Fintri.

Source: Legit.ng