The EFCC on Tuesday, May 24, said it is in search of the Rivers State Accountant-General, Fubara Siminayi

The commission has also declared 54 other persons in the state wanted over alleged fraud to the tune of N435 billion

According to the commission, Siminayi and his accomplices were guilty of criminal conspiracy, and money laundering

Rivers - Fubara Siminayi, the Rivers State Accountant-General, has been declared wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Siminayi and 58 other persons are now on the EFCC's trail over alleged N435 billion fraud, Punch reports.

The EFCC called on the public to help it with the search for the suspects (Photo: Rivers State Government)

The state's AGF and four government officials are wanted for suspected N117 billion fraud, alleged criminal conspiracy, money laundering, misappropriation of public funds, and abuse of office.

This was announced on Tuesday, May 24, by the commission's head of media and publicity, Wilson Uwujaren

Uwujaren alerted the public to help the EFCC with useful information that will lead to the arrest of the suspects

He said:

“We call on anyone with useful information as to the whereabouts of the Account-General to contact any of the Agency’s offices or the nearest police station or other security agencies.”

