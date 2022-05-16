Nigeria's accountant general, Ahmed Idris, was on Monday, May 16, arrested by the operatives of the EFCC

FCT, Abuja - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested the serving Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, in connection with alleged diversion of funds and money laundering activities to the tune of N80 billion.

In a statement sighted by Legit.ng, the anti-graft agency said the serving AGF was arrested on Monday, May 16.

The commission stated that its verified intelligence showed that the AGF raked off the funds through bogus consultancies and other illegal activities using proxies, family members and close associates.

The funds were allegedly laundered through real estate investments in Kano and Abuja.

The EFCC explained that Idris was arrested after failing to honour invitations to respond to issues connected to the fraudulent acts.

