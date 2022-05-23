President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Anamekwe Chukwunyere Nwabuoku to take over the office of the Accountant General of the Federation

Nwabuoku followed the suspension of the AGF, Ahmad Idris over the allegation of embezzling public funds to the tune of N80 billion

According to an announcement by the president, Nwabuoku will oversee the affairs of the OAGF pending the outcome of EFCC's investigation on Idris

Following the ongoing investigation and the suspension of the Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmad Idris, a new appointment has been made by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The president on Sunday, May 22, approved the appointment of Anamekwe Chukwunyere Nwabuoku to oversee the affairs and activities of the office of the Accountant General of the Federation.

The appointment of Nwabuoku which is to take place with immediate effect was made public by Bashir Ahmad, the personal assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on new media and digital communications.

According to Ahmad, Nwabuoku will continue to oversee the affairs of the office of the AGF pending the outcome of the investigation on the suspended AGF by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

EFCC arrests Accountant General of Federation Ahmed Idris over N80bn fraud

Nigeria's accountant general, Ahmed Idris, was on Monday, May 16, arrested by the operatives of the EFCC.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The anti-graft commission said Idris was arrested over alleged diversion of funds and money laundering activities to the tune of N80 billion.

Idris, according to the EFCC, was arrested after failing to honour the invitations extended to him over the alleged fraudulent acts.

EFCC moves arrested Accountant-General to new location, invites his relatives

Meanwhile, the EFCC had taken the recently arrested Accountant-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, from Kano to Abuja.

Sources in the commission said on Tuesday, May 17, that relatives through who Idris carried out the fraudulent deals for which he is in custody have been invited for serious questioning.

One of the sources said:

“The commission has moved the AG-F from Kano to Abuja for interrogation. He is already cooperating with our detectives.

“So far, he is still in custody because EFCC has invited some of his relations and consultants who allegedly executed some questionable or non-existent contracts..."

New N4.5bn Kano market owned by suspended AGF Idris? APC chieftain speaks, releases photos

A strong claim concerning one of the properties of the embattled Accountant-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, has been made by Joe Igbokwe.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, May 22, Igbokwe alleged that a new Kano market worth N4.5bn is owned by Idris.

The APC chieftain went on to state that the market will be a meeting point for farmers and owners of industries soon.

Source: Legit.ng