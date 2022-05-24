The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Abuja has convicted a former member of the House of Representatives, Chuma Nzeribe, for impersonation and forgery

Halilu Yusuf, the judge, found the former lawmaker guilty of impersonation, possession of federal government documents

He was also accused of using the same documents to fraudulently acquire land in the Maitama district of Abuja

Chuma Nzeribe, a former member of the house of representatives, has been convicted for impersonation by a federal capital territory (FCT) high court.

The conviction stemmed from the four-count charge slammed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The charges bordered on false pretence, forgery and using forged documents as genuine, and cheating by impersonation, The Cable reports.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Abuja has convicted a former member of the House of Representatives, Chuma Nzeribe, for impersonation and forgery.

Source: UGC

He was alleged to have had in his possession a document containing false pretence with reference number MFCT/LA/FCT 1302, dated June 18, 2003, bearing the name of Ramatu Alhassan.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The offence is reportedly contrary to Section 6, 8(b) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006 and punishable under Section 1 (3) of the same Act.

He was also accused of misrepresenting the alleged document as genuine and thus committing an offence punishable under Section 366 of the Penal Code Act Cap 532 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (Abuja) and punishable under Section 364 of the same Act.

Nzeribe had pleaded not guilty to the charges upon arraignment.

Delivering judgment on Monday, Yusuf Halilu, the presiding judge, held that the prosecution was able to prove its case against Nzeribe beyond any reasonable doubt.

He held that the charges are intertwined and went ahead to convict the defendant on all four counts.

The court, however, deferred the sentencing of the convict due to his absence.

N80bn fraud: EFCC pins fresh allegations on accountant general Ahmed Idris

In another report, no fewer than 17 properties across London, Dubai, Abuja, and Kano have been allegedly traced to embattled accountant-general, Ahmed Idris.

A source in the EFCC who disclosed the latest development claimed Idris used proxies to acquire some of the properties.

In furtherance to the investigation, the EFCC is on the verge of inviting these proxies for questioning.

Source: Legit.ng