Fresh up from being promoted to the rank of assistant inspector-general (AIG) in the police force, the ministry of police affairs says Ibrahim Magu is still subject to prosecution if indicted in the report submitted by Justice Ayo Salami-led investigative panel.

As reported by DailyTrust newspaper, the minister of police affairs, Mohammed Maigari Dingyadi made this known on Thursday, May 18 in Abuja.

The former acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission is still awaiting the outcome of the Justice Ayo Salami-led investigative panel.

Recall that in mid-2020 a directive from President Muhammadu Buhari was issued to panel set-up a panel to drill the acting-EFCC boss based on allegations leveled against him for his involvement in the diversion of recovered loots.

However, Legit.ng gathered that despite the recommendation of the panel which is still unknown, Magu was still elevated to the position of AIG in the police force.

Meanwhile, the police minister when asked about the development of the report submitted by the panel probing Magu, he stated that he was not in the position to speak on behalf of the police commission.

He said:

“But what I know is that Mr. Magu has already retired and that’s what I can tell you now. The fact that he was promoted is a matter for the Police Commission to, maybe, throw more light on. I’m not aware of the position of government on the report you’re talking about and I think it’s still under consideration.

“It doesn’t mean that when he retires, the laws will not catch up with him whenever he’s found guilty. So, I think it’s not completely finished business.”

Police commence use of tech-gadgets to fight crime, to recruit 40, 000 personnel

In another development, the minister disclosed that the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) has begun the use of technological gadgets in the discharge of their duties.

Similarly, he revealed that in the coming month there will be a recruitment of 10,000 police constables.

Dingyadi said those recruited into the police were the best available stating that 25,000 constabularies have undergone training in community policing.

While responding to questions on the incessant attack by unknown gunmen in the southeastern region of Nigeria, he described the unknown gunmen in the region as terrorists.

Minister says ex-EFCC chairman Magu still on FG payroll, reveals why

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the minister of police affairs, Maigari Dingyadi, said Magu was still on the federal government’s payroll even after his exit from the EFCC.

Dingyadi stated that Magu still earns salary as a police officer despite his suspension by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The minister made this known on spoke on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, when he featured as a guest on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ current affairs programme.

FG announces recovery of Abacha loots

It will be recalled Legit.ng reported that in June 2016, the federal government announced the recoveries as part of its campaign promise on transparency.

This was according to the statement titled interim report on financial and asset recovery made by the Federal Government of Nigeria from May 29, 2015 to May 25, 2016.

It was gathered that the Federal Government made cash recoveries of N78,325,354,631.82 (Seventy-eight billion, three hundred and twenty-five million, three hundred and fifty-four thousand, six hundred and thirty-one Naira and eighty-two kobo).

