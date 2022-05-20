IPOB has been cautioned by the Christian Association of Nigeria not to disrupt the planned Deeper Life crusade in Abia state

IPOB had earlier urged the church to suspend the crusade because of the security situation in the southeast state

The spokesman of the association said the crusade should be allowed to on, adding it will bring victory to the people of the state and the southeast

FCT, Abuja - The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has appealed to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to allow the General Superintendent of the Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Kumuyi, to hold his crusade in Abia state.

The spokesperson of CAN, Adebayo Oladeji, in an interview with The Punch newspaper said Kumuyi’s coming to Abia would be a blessing to the people of the state.

He added that bloodshed and other forms of insecurity in the state and other southeast states require God’s intervention.

His words:

“It is unfortunate that we have killings going on in the southeast. If the political will is there, I believe the killings in the region would have ended.

“We have a situation where you have IPOB declaring sit-at-home and despite the assurance by the government, people will decide to listen to IPOB. Is that what Nigeria should be? This is the situation we find ourselves in.

“If IPOB issued such a statement, it is just a reflection of what we are going through in the country. This situation is a precarious one. What CAN will say is that our politicians are in the rat race again. We should open our eyes and vote for people who can protect us.

“There’s nothing we can do than to appeal to them (IPOB). We want IPOB to know that his coming to that part of the country is going to be a blessing and bring victory to the people of the state and the region at large.”

IPOB vows to rescue kidnapped father of Nollywood actor

Meanwhile, IPOB says it is willing to help in efforts to rescue Kenneth Odoputa, father of Nollywood actor, Uche Odoputa who was kidnapped some weeks ago.

Uche had, in an Instagram post recently, cried out for help to secure the release of his father from the abductors.

Reacting, IPOB through its spokesperson, Emma Powerful told Sahara Reporters that the group was willing to support rescue efforts to connect Uche back to his father.

IPOB asks Kumuyi to suspend planned crusade in Abia

Legit.ng had earlier reported that IPOB asked Kumuyi to suspend his planned crusade in Aba, the commercial city of Abia state.

The crusade, titled ‘Jesus Power for Extraordinary Breakthrough’, is scheduled to take place in the commercial city between Tuesday, May 24, and Sunday, May 29.

Powerful said the crusade should be suspended due to the insecurity in the region.

Soldiers kill four unknown gunmen enforcing sit-at-home in Aba

Recall that four gunmen were killed on Wednesday, May 4 by soldiers attached to the 144 Battalion of the 14 Brigade of the Nigerian Army in Aba.

The incident happened at about 2 pm at the Uratta, Aba area of the Enugu-Port Harcourt expressway.

The gunmen, wearing black attires, suddenly marched through popular streets and markets forcing traders and residents to comply with a two-day sit-at-home.

