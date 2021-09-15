There seems to be a twist surrounding the suspension of the former EFCC chairman, Ibrahim Magu and the federal government

Recently, the Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi, revealed that Magu still earns salary from the federal government as police officer despite suspension

Dingyadi noted that President Buhari has intentionally refused to act upon the corruption report submitted to him by the presidential panel

FCT, Abuja - The Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi, has said that the former acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, is still on the Federal Government’s payroll.

Dingyadi stated that Magu still earns salary as a police officer despite his suspension by the President, Muhammadu Buhari.

The Punch reported that the minister made this known on spoke on Tuesday, September 14, when he featured as a guest on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ current affairs programme.

The Minister of Police Affairs, has revealed why the former acting Chairman of EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, is still on FG's payroll. Photo credit: Ibrahim magu support group, Femi Adesina

Legit.ng gathered that Magu, who served as acting chairman of the EFCC from 2015 to 2020, was rejected twice by the Senate.

He was later suspended along with several others in July 2020 for allegedly mismanaging funds of the commission, an allegation which he vehemently denied.

The former EFCC boss was probed for over three months by a judicial panel of inquiry led by a former President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Ayo Salami.

There have been concerns about the fate of Magu after the appointment and confirmation of Abdulrasheed Bawa as the new Executive Chairman of EFCC in February, Daily Trust also reported.

Although sources said the panel faulted some procedures in the management of recovered assets under Magu, the presidential white paper on the report was yet to be announced.

