Earlier, the Police Service Commission promoted the former chairman of the Economic and Finacial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu

The news of his elevation has continued to generate reactions in the polity particularly his retirement

Interestingly, the minister of police affairs opined that Magu's elevation to the rank of an Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), came after his retirement

The recent promotion of former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, to the rank of Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG), came after his retirement.

The Nation reports that the minister of police affairs, Maigari Dingyadi, disclosed this when he featured as a guest on the weekly ministerial briefing by the Presidential Communication team at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Police Service Commission (PSC) on Monday, May 16, approved the promotion of the former EFCC boss just about when his retirement from the Police was due, having clocked 60 on May 5, 2022.

The former EFCC boss was promoted to the rank of Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG). Photo credit: InsiderNiger

Ibrahim Magu's travails before he was finally promoted

Magu had been investigated by a presidential panel headed by Justice Ayo Salami, which had since submitted its report in which it recommended the retirement of Magu in 2020.

Magu's promotion was queried, Dingyadi explains better

When asked why he was promoted, the Minister said it was the responsibility of the PSC, which is under the Presidency, to provide the answer, the AIT TV report also indicated.

But he affirmed that Magu has already retired, noting that being retired will not preclude him from any disciplinary measures should the need arise.

Minister says ex-EFCC chairman Magu still on FG payroll, reveals why

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the minister of police affairs, Maigari Dingyadi, said Magu was still on the federal government’s payroll even after his exit from the EFCC.

Dingyadi stated that Magu still earns salary as a police officer despite his suspension by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The minister made this known on spoke on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, when he featured as a guest on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ current affairs programme.

FG announces recovery of Abacha loots

It will be recalled Legit.ng reported that in June 2016, the federal government announced the recoveries as part of its campaign promise on transparency.

This was according to the statement titled interim report on financial and asset recovery made by the Federal Government of Nigeria from May 29, 2015 to May 25, 2016.

It was gathered that the Federal Government made cash recoveries of N78,325,354,631.82 (Seventy-eight billion, three hundred and twenty-five million, three hundred and fifty-four thousand, six hundred and thirty-one Naira and eighty-two kobo).

