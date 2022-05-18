Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has been congratulated on his recent international appointment in a global organisation

Jonathan was recently appointed as a member of the international advisory board of the European Corporate Council on Africa and the Middle East

ECAM is a non-profit organisation established with the purpose of promoting and developing relations between the countries all over the world

FCT, Abuja - A sociocultural organisation, The Unity Group (TUG) has congratulated former president, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan on his recent appointment as a member of the international advisory board of the European Corporate Council on Africa and the Middle East (ECAM Council).

TUG in a statement on Tuesday, May 17 said the appointment is another testimony of Jonathan’s ever-rising profile as an international statesman and a rare personality of focus.

Ex-President Jonathan's international profile continues to rise since he left office in 2015. Photo credit: John Kolapo

Source: Getty Images

The group also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for what it described as presidential and diplomatic protocols extended to Jonathan, to enable him to function maximally on his international assignments.

The statement which was signed by the national coordinator of TUG, Chief Johnny Chukwudi Metchie who is also the President-General of Umueri General Assembly, and the national secretary, Bonaventure Phillips Melah, a veteran journalist and author was sent to Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Part of the statement read:

“We consider it a privilege, to send you this congratulatory message, on your latest appointment as a member of the Board of the international advisory board of the European Corporate Council on Africa and the Middle East (ECAM Council).

“This congratulatory letter, is a token of our appreciation to you, on be behalf of millions of our members across Nigeria, for standing in the gap for Nigeria and helping to positively impact our country’s global perspective as one of the countries with competent human resources needed to make the world a better place.

“This is even so, as we recall, that you are currently the chairperson of the International Summit Council for Peace (ISCP), ECOWAS Special Envoy on Mali and Chairman of ECOWAS Council for the Wise, Chairman, West Africa Elders Forum, and United Nations Crisis Manager for Africa, among many other international appointments.

“Your various international appointments and global engagements as well as credentials as a democrat, truly confirm you, as an Inspiration to the present and future generations; as have been conferred on you in the past, through awards, by many national and international organisations.”

The group, therefore, prayed that Jonathan may have good health and other fruits of grace to further serve Nigeria and the world as God may direct him.

Former President Jonathan lands top international job

Jonathan’s appointment to the board was made known last week Wednesday, May 18 through a statement by his media aide, Ikechukwu Eze.

With the appointment, Dr. Jonathan has become the first sub-Saharan African leader to serve on the board of the ECAM Council.

ECAM is a non-profit organisation established with the purpose of promoting and developing relations between the countries of Europe, Africa, and the MENA (the Middle East and North Africa) region, with Italy playing a leading role.

President Buhari appoints new Director-General for NYSC

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Brigadier-General Mohammed Fada as the new director-general of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Fada who is from Yobe state will take over from Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim who has spent two tenures in the position.

The outgoing DG Ibrahim is a native of Nasarawa local government area in Nasarawa state and an associate professor of history and war studies at the Nigerian Defence Academy.

Source: Legit.ng