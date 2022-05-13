The minister of labour and employment, Chris Ngige, is no more one of the APC aspirants eyeing the presidential seat

The former Anambra governor declared in a statement on Friday, May 13, that he has dropped his presidential bid

Ngige said he made the decision after consulting with President Buhari, his family, other persons of concern

A former governor of Anambra and the current minister of labour and employment, Senator Chris Ngige, has pulled out from the 2023 presidential race following President Muhammadu Buhari's quit order.

In a statement released on Friday, May 13, Ngige disclosed that he came to this conclusion after consulting with the president, his family, constituents, supporters, and well-wishers, The Nation reports.

The minister noted that he has made his decision known to President Buhari and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha, Punch added.

The statement read:

“Having also consulted widely with my family, constituents, supporters and well-wishers, it is my pleasure to announce the withdrawal of my interest and earlier decision to contest the office of the President in the 2023 general elections.

“As a result of this, I will NOT be participating in any of the internal party processes of the said election, starting with the primary. I took this momentous decision firstly in the overall interest of the nation, in order to enable me concentrate on my job, and assist the President and the Government, weather the difficult last lap, in the life of the administration and secondly for other family reasons.

“My constituents, political associates and well-wishers across the country are by this statement informed of this latest decision, which also has the blessing and support of the overwhelming majority, hence supersedes any other interest, personal or otherwise.”

