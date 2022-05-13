There seems to be a consensus-building between the federal government and university lecturers currently on strike

This is according to the minister of labour and employment, Senator Chris Ngige, who has been leading the government side in the negotiations

FCT, Abuja - Minister of labour and employment, Senator Chris Ngige, has said the federal government has reached some levels of agreement with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on the lingering strike embarked by the lecturers.

Ngige said he was hopeful that after the deliberations, ASUU would consider calling off the strike in a few weeks.

President Buhari recently directed key officials of his government to negotiate with ASUU. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

The minister made the comment after the federal government resumption of talks with the union in Abuja.

Leadership newspaper quoted him as saying:

“We have reached some agreements and we hope that by next week, those agreements will be maturing and the different unions will have something to tell their members so that they can call off the strike.

“We have put some timelines for some aspects like the renegotiation of the 2009 agreement in terms of the condition of service and wage review, so, we are hopeful that by next weekend, the unions will see a conclusion in that area.”

However, ASUU insisted that when its demands are met, they will call off the strike.

FG, religious leaders fail to convince lecturers to call off ASUU strike

Meanwhile, the federal government and the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council on Thursday, May 12 failed to convince ASUU to call off their industrial action during a meeting called by the chief of staff to the president, Professor Agboola Gambari.

The Punch newspaper reports that the meeting which was also co-chaired by the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, and the Christian Association of Nigeria’s president, Supo Ayokunle, could not persuade the ASUU leaders to return to the classrooms.

ASUP joins ASUU, declares two-week warning strike

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has said it will commence a two-week warning strike from Monday, May 16.

ASUP, in a statement seen by Legit.ng on Wednesday, May 11 said the decision was taken after its emergency National Executive Council (NEC) meeting.

The statement was signed by its national president, Anderson Ezeibe.

NANS to APC, PDP: End ASUU strike or forget political activities in Abuja

Recall that the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) recently declared that there will be no presidential primaries in Abuja until the federal government and ASUU resolve their differences and call off the strike action.

This was made known in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Sunday, May 1 by NANS president, Comrade Sunday Asefon.

ASUU has been on strike since Monday, February 14 due to several unresolved issues with the federal government.

