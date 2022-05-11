Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan will join the likes of former UK Prime Minister, Mr. Tony Blair as a board member of the European Corporate Council on Africa and the Middle East (ECAM Council)

Jonathan becomes the first African leader to attain such a feat as he has been offered a letter of appointment by the association

The ECAM Council is founded with the purpose of developing realistic, effective, and long-lasting solutions for more sustainable healthcare systems

Following a series of reports about the presidential ambition of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, the Bayelsa-born politician has landed a top role as a member of the international advisory board of the European Corporate Council on Africa and the Middle East (ECAM Council).

The new role made Jonathan to become the first sub-Saharan African leader to serve on the board of the ECAM Council.

Jonathan became the first sub-Saharan African leader to serve on the board of the ECAM Council. Photo Credit: (Goodluck Jonathan)

Source: Facebook

The ECAM is a non-profit organization established with the purpose of promoting and developing relations between the countries of Europe, Africa, and the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region, with Italy playing a leading role.

Jonathan joins ex-UK PM, Tony Blair as board member

The organization boasts of top members like former British Prime Minister, Tony Blair, former President of the European Commission, José Manuel Barroso, and a host of others.

As contained in his appointment letter, the chairman of the ECAM Council Dr. Kamel Ghribi said the board will be delighted to welcome ex-President Jonathan on board.

The letter reads:

“For your information, the Chairman of ECAM Council Dr. Kamel Ghribi is well acquainted with Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan. We are setting up an international advisory board of ECAM Council and Dr. Ghribi would be delighted to welcome him on board.”

Also contained in the letter, it was noted that the council was set up to help mediate over sustainable healthcare with a special focus on the common issues affecting the Southern hemisphere of the globe.

Meanwhile, Jonathan has been billed to attend this year’s ECAM Council’s high-level advisory board meeting in Italy slated for Monday, May 30.

Jonathan has dumped PDP for APC, says President Buhari's aide

In another related development, President Muhammadu Buhari's personal assistant on new media, Bashir Ahmad, claimed ex-President Jonathan has dumped the opposition PDP for the ruling APC.

Ahmad said this in a tweet sighted by Legit.ng on Monday night, May 9.

He tweeted:

"So Goodluck Jonathan has dumped the opposition PDP and now member of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC)."

2023 presidency: Fulani group plots strategy to convince Jonathan

Meanwhile, the Fulani group which purchased the APC's presidential forms for former President Jonathan has vowed to take every measure to ensure he accepts it.

The group made the statement after Jonathan publicly rejected the form, saying his consent was not sought by the group.

The Secretary of the Fulani Group, Usman Mohammed, vowed that Jonathan won’t leave the country without accepting the forms.

Source: Legit.ng