Professor Stanley Okolo has been given the award of National Productivity Order of Merit by the federal government

President Muhammadu Buhari conferred the award on Professor Okolo and other prominent Nigerians who have distinguished themselves in various fields

FCT, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, May 12 conferred on the Director-General of West African Health Organization, WAHO, Prof. Stanley Okolo the award of National Productivity Order of Merit (NPOM).

The letter of the award addressed to Okolo and signed by the minister of labour and employment, Dr Chirs Ngige, said that the award was in recognition of his high productivity, hard work, and excellence.

Prof Okolo and other awardees pose for a photo at the event. Photo credit: @NigeriaGov

Source: Twitter

The letter further revealed that his recommendation was based on the report of the National Productivity Order of Merit Award committee after a vigorous selection process.

The event which was held at the banquet hall of the State House in Abuja was chaired by President Buhari.

Okolo is making Nigeria and indeed West Africa proud with his numerous innovations in the area of health improvement, particularly his effort toward ending COVID-19 and other diseases in West Africa.

He has also been championing the effort toward ending other numerous health challenges across West Africa.

Following his vision for West Africa and perhaps the African healthcare system, the obstetrician and gynecologist believe that to improve population health, intervention programs in developing countries should address the wider issues of health and well-being as well as illness and disease.

He is a strong advocate of using constructive disruption to achieve accelerated health improvement.

Okolo was nominated in March 2018 to head WAHO as one of Nigeria’s Statutory Appointees to the Economic Community of West Africa (ECOWAS).

An award-winning leader, clinical academic, and executive coach, Professor Okolo has had key regional and international leadership roles in healthcare, academic partnerships, and professional organizations.

His focus at the moment is the total eradication of dangerous diseases from the region through the production of vaccines and their effective distribution in order to attain a healthy West African region.

Professor Okolo to speak at high-level ECOWAS health ministers meeting

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Professor Okolo will be speaking at the ECOWAS Assembly of Health Ministers (AHM) scheduled to hold in Accra, Ghana on Friday, May 13.

At the technical meetings, Okolo is expected to again emphasize the challenges to the health systems infrastructure in the sub-region that presents the need for special meetings, focusing on health research, malaria elimination, and local production of vaccines and medicines.

During the event, a high-level meeting of potential vaccine manufacturers in the ECOWAS region would be discussed, even as the DG plans to work with other stakeholders towards tackling the scourge of malaria in the sub-region.

Source: Legit.ng