Brigadier-General Mohammed Fada has allegedly been named as the new director-general of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC)

Fada's appointment, according to a source who spoke anonymously, has been approved by President Muhammadu Buhari

The new DG was said to have been briefed by the outgoing DG, Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim, on Tuesday, May 17

Aso Rock, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has reportedly approved the appointment of Brigadier-General Mohammed Fada as the new director-general of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

According to a report by The Punch, Fada who is from Yobe state will take over from Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim who has spent two tenures.

President Buhari allegedly approved the appointment of Brigadier-General Mohammed Fada as the new director-general of the NYSC.

Source: Facebook

The newspaper cited an anonymous source as confirming the development on Tuesday, May 17.

“The Federal Government has appointed a new Director-General for the NYSC; he’s Brigadier General Mohammed Fada from Yobe State.

"He was in NYSC on Tuesday and has been briefed by the outgoing DG, Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim," the source was quoted to have said.

Legit.ng notes that the appointment has not been officially announced by the NYSC or the presidency at the time of filing this report.

The outgoing DG Ibrahim is a native of Nasarawa LGA in Nasarawa state. He is an Associate Professor of History and War Studies at the Nigerian Defence Academy.

He assumed office in May 2019 and prior to his appointment as the 18th DG of NYSC, he was the Registrar of the Nigerian Army University, Biu, Borno state.

He has a Bachelor’s degree in History (1989), M.A. in History (1992), also in UNIJOS and PhD in History (2007) at the University of Abuja.

President Buhari appoints new CG for fire service

In a related development, President Buhari has approved the appointment of Abdulganiyu Jaji as the new Controller General (CG)of the Federal Fire Service (FFS) with effect from Friday, April 22.

The approval was disclosed in a statement signed by Aisha Rufai, Secretary to the Civil Defence, Immigration and Prisons Service Board (CDIPB) on Tuesday, April 26, in Abuja.

Legit.ng gathers that Jaji was the Deputy Controller General (DCG) in charge of Administration and Supplies at the FFS before his appointment as CG.

