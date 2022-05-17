The Nigerian Air Force has adjusted the date to mark its 58th-anniversary celebration due to hold in Kano state

Activities lined up for the celebrations include a seminar to exchange ideas, Juma’at prayers, and interdenominational church service

Other activities include a golf kitty, ceremonial parade, symbolic flypast, Research and Development exhibition, photo gallery display among others

NAF HQ - The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Day 2022 celebration earlier scheduled to take place from Thursday, May 19 to Saturday, May at NAF Base, Kano has now been rescheduled to take place from Saturday, May 21 to Monday, May 23 at the same venue.

A statement from NAF spokesman, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, noted that the decision was due to unforeseen circumstances.

Nigerian Air Force spokesman, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet (left) announced the change of date for the NAF Day 2022 celebrations. Photo credit: @NigAirForce

Source: Facebook

He added:

“The NAF wishes to apologise to all its invited guests for the inconveniences the new shift in date may have caused them.”

NAF had on Thursday, May 12 said activities lined up to mark its 58th anniversary are geared toward restrategising and initiating new ways of ending modern security challenges confronting the country.

This was disclosed by the chairman organising committee for the NAF 58th Anniversary Celebration/Reunion 2022, Air Commodore Olasunkanmi Abidoye, at a press briefing in Abuja.

Air Commodore Abidoye stated that the event will among other things, provide an opportunity for senior and retired officers to brainstorm on how to checkmate the various security challenges currently confronting the country at a seminar that is part of activities lined up for the event.

He added:

“Specifically, the seminar will provide an opportunity for seasoned experts to present papers on air to ground integration and operational efficiency as well as optimizing Nigerian Air Force platforms for effective joint force employment.

“The focal point of the seminar is to proffer workable strategies aimed at checkmating various security challenges confronting us as a nation.”

Giving more information on the events lined up, he said:

“There will be a series of pre-event activities taking place simultaneously at Nigerian Air Force units across the country. These activities include Juma’at Prayers and Interdenominational Church Service.

“There will also be medical outreaches to host communities across the country. Furthermore, the Nigerian Air Force Officers’ Wives Association will also embark on humanitarian support activities to some selected communities in Kano state.

“All these are geared towards winning the consent and support as well as appreciating Nigerians for their support and goodwill over the years.”

