The Nigerian Air Force has commenced activities to mark its 58th-anniversary celebration due to hold in Kano state

Activities lined up for the celebrations include a seminar to exchange ideas, Juma’at prayers and interdenominational church service

Other activities include a golf kitty, ceremonial parade, symbolic flypast, Research and Development exhibition, photo gallery display among others

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Thursday, May 12 said activities lined up to mark its 58th anniversary are geared toward restrategising and initiating new ways of ending modern security challenges confronting the country.

This was disclosed by the chairman organising committee for the NAF 58th Anniversary Celebration/Reunion 2022, Air Commodore Olasunkanmi Abidoye, at a press briefing in Abuja.

The organisers of NAF at 58 say all is now set for the anniversary celebrations. Photo credit: Nigerian Air Force

Air Commodore Abidoye stated that the event will hold from Thursday, May 19 to Saturday, May 19 at NAF base, Kano state.

He said it will among other things, provide an opportunity for senior and retired officers to brainstorm on how to checkmate the various security challenges currently confronting the country at a seminar that is part of activities lined up for the event.

He added:

“Specifically, the seminar will provide an opportunity for seasoned experts to present papers on air to ground integration and operational efficiency as well as optimizing Nigerian Air Force platforms for effective joint force employment.

“The focal point of the seminar is to proffer workable strategies aimed at checkmating various security challenges confronting us as a nation.”

Giving more information on the events lined up, he said:

“There will be a series of pre-event activities taking place simultaneously at Nigerian Air Force units across the country. These activities include Juma’at Prayers and Interdenominational Church Service on Friday, 13 and Sunday, 15 May 2022 respectively.

“There will also be medical outreaches to host communities across the country. Furthermore, the Nigerian Air Force Officers’ Wives Association (NAFOWA) will also embark on humanitarian support activities to some selected communities in Kano state.

“All these are geared towards winning the consent and support as well as appreciating Nigerians for their support and goodwill over the years.”

He also said:

“A golf kitty will also be held in Kano while other sporting activities will take place simultaneously in all Nigerian Air Force units across the country on Friday, 20 May 2022.

“On Friday, May 20, 2022, there will be a Reunion Night to honour some retired senior officers of the Nigerian Air Force after many years of meritorious service to our dear country.

“The activities marking the Nigerian Air Force Day Celebration are expected to end on Saturday, 21 May 2022 with a ceremonial parade, symbolic flypast, Research and Development (R&D) exhibition, and photo gallery display.”

Asked by a Legit.ng correspondent how the seminar will specifically address Nigeria's current security challenges, Air Commodore Abidoye said:

“The challenges we have in our country are not only here but all over the world. And what we have today is what we call asymmetric welfare, whereby you're not fighting a known enemy. And it is no longer like the typical war situation, it has taken different dimensions.

“And so, there are changes. The enemy is always looking for ways to redefine their ways of committing their atrocities. So also, we must look for ways to restrategise and defend our country. We can't just continue to use the same strategies.

“It is times like these that we come together. We rethink how we have been doing it. So, these seminars are opportunities for us to come back to the drawing board and be able to work out new ways and eventually, to win the war.”

