The Nigerian military is winning the war against terrorists in Niger state with the help of the state government

The air component of Operation Thunder Strike and Operation Gama Aiki have been carrying out airstrikes on terrorists

At the last count, 80 terrorists were killed during the ongoing war as the Nigerian military continues to have the upper hand

Minna - Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger has commended the Nigerian Air Force for its gallantry in the ongoing war against terrorists in state.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng by his spokesperson, Mary Noel-Berje, Governor Bello said his administration is not taking for granted the cheering news being received on the war.

Governor Bello has lauded the Nigerian Air Force for their contributions to sustaining the peace in Niger state. Photo credit: @GovNiger

He restated his commitment and continued support to all the security agencies to ensure the insecurity in the state becomes a thing of the past.

Recently, the air component of Operation Thunder Strike and Operation Gama Aiki carried out airstrikes on terrorists that were sighted in Mariga local government area of the state.

Legit.ng gathered that the terrorists who were under surveillance were also observed to be in three different groups and on motorcycles.

While the airstrikes killed no fewer than 80 terrorists and destroyed their equipment, the ground troops neutralised some who survived the airstrikes.

Legit.ng also gathered that Governor Bello, his deputy, Ahmed Muhammad Ketso, the SSG, Alhaji Ahmed Matane, the chief of staff, Balarebe Ibrahim, the Hon. commissioner for chieftaincy affairs, local government, and security, Hon. Emmanuel Umar among others have always been on ground to visit wounded troops in the hospital.

The officials have also been encouraging those on the battleground and believing in God almighty that soon banditry and all forms of criminality in Niger state in particular and Nigeria, in general, will be a thing of the past.

Recall that the Niger government recently said the terrorists who invaded some communities in Wushishi, Mashegun, and Lavun local government areas of the state have been enclosed by security operatives around the flanks of river Kaduna.

This was disclosed by the commissioner for local government, community development, chieftaincy affairs, and internal security, Mr Emmanuel Umar, shortly after an emergency security meeting chaired by Governor Bello.

The commissioner explained that eight of the gunmen were killed and others rounded up after the heavy security presence along Wushishi routes forced them to move through Lavun and Mashegu local governments attacking some communities.

He said:

“The conventional and nonconventional security operatives engaged the bandits during which eight were killed.

“The criminals were believed to have moved over to Wushishi local government where they attacked communities like Akere, and the rest and then moved over knowing that there are security measures put in place in the routes.

“They moved to Lavun local government, from there, they touched a part of Kutigi the headquarters of the local government operating within the flanks of River Kaduna axis.”

He said security personnel have been fully mobilized and are being supported by airstrikes to ensure that the criminals are neutralised.

Over 200 terrorists killed, 80 motorcycles destroyed in Niger, says State govt

Niger state government has revealed it has killed over 200 armed bandits in a gun battle in the state.

The firefight was said to have ensued between members of the Joint Security Taskforce and the outlaws in Rafi and Mariga local government areas of the state.

Also, a total of eighty (80) motorcycles were recovered while some cattle were also returned to their owners.

Buhari's govt uncovers 96 Boko Haram, ISWAP sponsors

Meanwhile, the minister of information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, on Thursday, February 3, said the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) had uncovered 96 financiers of Boko Haram and ISWAP.

Mohammed at a briefing on the anti-corruption fight of President Muhammadu Buhari also revealed that the NFIU has exposed 424 associates/supporters of the financiers, 123 firms, and 33 bureaux de change linked with the insurgency.

Also, the minister disclosed that the agency had identified 26 suspected bandits/kidnappers and seven accomplices, adding that 45 of the suspects will soon be prosecuted.

