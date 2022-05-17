The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has debunked reports stating that the party is planning to adjust its primary election timetable

APC says the general public should ignore such rumours stating that the stipulated dates will not be changed

However, the party was quick to state that if any occurrence forced the need to make an adjustment, it will be communicated appropriately

FCT, Abuja - Following speculations that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is planning to adjust its timetable ahead of its primary election, the party has branded such claims as fake news.

According to a statement made available to Legit.ng on Tuesday, May 17, and signed by the APC spokesperson, Felix Morka, the party said there were no plans to adjust the timetable as earlier speculated.

National Chairman of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu at the party's national convention on Saturday, March 26.

Source: Twitter

Morka stated that the party schedule remains the same as he urged the general public not to pay attention to such speculations.

He said:

“Our attention has been drawn to a story of purported adjustment to the All Progressives Congress (APC) Timetable/ Schedule of Activities for the 2023 General Elections which is making the rounds on social media. The story should be disregarded as fake news.”

2023: APC says schedule dates for primaries fixed

As contained in the statement, the gubernatorial primaries remain Friday, May 20, 2022; state house of assembly – Sunday, May 22; House of Representative – Tuesday, May 24; Senate – Wednesday, May 25 and Presidential – Monday, May 30 to June 1, 2022.

Meanwhile, Morka noted that in the event of any adjustment, details will be communicated via appropriate channels.

He said:

“Should an adjustment become necessary, such changes will be communicated via our official communication channels.”

2023: Bode George warns PDP over staging primaries in Abuja

Elsewhere in the opposition party, PDP, there are calls for the party presidential primaries to be moved from Abuja to Lagos.

PDP stalwart, Chief Olabode George has warned the party's national working committee (NWC) of the dangers of holding its presidential primary in Abuja.

George appealed to the NWC to move the presidential primaries to Lagos state, stating that the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) will be a perfect fit.

2023: Kalu to APC, PDP: Kwankwaso is a major threat

Meanwhile, former presidential aspirant under the platform of the APC has pointed out the presidential candidate of the NNPP, Rabiu Kwankwaso as a major threat to APC and PDP.

Kalu said to match the influence and political foundation of Rabiu Kwankwaso in the north, the APC will have to field a presidential candidate from the same region.

The Senate chief whip disclosed that Kwankwaso is very much like a president waiting in the corner.

