The female Abuja corps member who was declared missing has been found dead with some of her private parts removed

Stephanie Se-Ember Terungwa, a mother, was last seen on Thursday morning, April 14, 2022 in Lokogoma area of Abuja

Richard Iorliam, the uncle of the slain said that Stephanie was abducted with her one-year-old son after attending CDS exercise

Stephanie Se-Ember Terungwa, a female NYSC corps member serving in Abuja who was declared missing some days ago has been found dead.

The lady who was last seen on Thursday, April 14 was reportedly found with her private parts missing.

She was last seen on Thursday morning, April 14, 2022. Photo Credit: Dataphyte, @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

According to her uncle Richard Iorliam, Stephanie was abducted along with her one-year-old son after she attended the community development service (CDS), but the baby was later found.

A statement by JS Tarka University, Makurdi, Benue State, SUP disclosed that Stephanie was found lifeless.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The statement went on to say that she was murdered in her corps uniform with her private parts missing.

NYSC reacts

Confirming the sad incident, NYSC Director of Press and Public Relations Eddy Megwa said Stephanie's corpse was found with her face defaced beyond recognition.

In a , Eddy said investigations are ongoing to unravel the identity of those behind the murder of the JS Tariq University, Benue graduate.

A part of the release read:

"The corpse was found wearing the NYSC kakhi trouser with the face defaced beyond recognition. On account of this, Management reported the discovery to relevant security agencies to help identify the body. It was later confirmed that the remains was that of a missing Corps Member, Stephanie Se-Ember Terungwa, with State Code Number FC/21B/5807."

Read NYSC's reaction in the post below:

Nigerians react

Uthman Alkalee said:

"Innocent souls shall continue to be killed as long as we didn’t revive must of our system. I dont see the need for this service any longer because people learn nothing from it. It is better we should scrap it. May the gentle soul of the deceased Rest In Peace."

Yonguhime Gabriel said:

"Why are the corp members dying so much, Government please there is no way to handle this please , just call attention of the Nigerians to put an end to Service, and once you graduated you will paid to start something with or without Government."

Sheu Yusuf said:

"Always let people serve in the same state they schooled.The security situation at present requires NYSC to stop posting people anyway.Let people be where they know !"

Aladan Sunday Matthew said:

"Federal government should make NYSC optional since they can't tackle the issue of insecurities in the country. It won't fair after spending so many years in the university then just for year service you die as a result of insecurity it's so pathetic. May her soul rest on."

Armed bandits kidnap corp members travelling to Zamfara camp

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that some corp members on their way to Zamfara camp were kidnapped by armed bandits.

Although the police confirmed the abduction of two prospective corps members along the Sheme-Tsafe highway in the state, witnesses told Premium Times newspaper that about six others were missing from the incident that occurred on Tuesday, October 19, 2021.

The police spokesperson in the state, Muhammad Shehu, in a statement seen by Legit.ng noted:

“Report received by the Zamfara state police command from the state NYSC coordinator indicated that 2 prospective NYSC corp members deployed from Benue to Kebbi and Sokoto states were among the victims of abduction along Tsafe-Gusau road on Tuesday 19th October, 2021..."

The CP, in his address to the prospective corp members, assures them of more police commitment to safeguarding their lives and enjoins them to be security conscious of themselves.

Source: Legit.ng