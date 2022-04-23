Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has been urged to immortalise the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III

The call was made by Makinde's counterpart in Benue state, Governor Samuel Ortom who said the Alaafin paid his due while on earth

According to Ortom, Alaafin is needed now that the national insecurity threatening the corporate existence of Nigeria

The Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom has commiserated with the government and people of Oyo state over the transition to the great beyond of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III.

Governor Ortom in a condolence message to his Oyo state counterpart, Seyi Makinde described the late Oyo monarch as a brave and courageous king who did everything possible to preserve the culture and tradition of his people.

The Benue state governor has called on Seyi Makinde to immortalise the late Alaafin of Oyo. Photo: Alaafin of Oyo

He noted that Oba Adeyemi’s reign witnessed peace and unity in the kingdom, which created the enabling environment for growth and development, not just in Oyo state but also in Nigeria as a whole.

Lamenting that the late monarch departed at a time when his wisdom and wealth of experience were needed to navigate through the murky waters of politics, Ortom said the Alaafin of Oyo is needed as the national insecurity threatening the corporate existence of Nigeria.

His words:

“Oba Adeyemi was a respected royal father who was conscious about the peace and unity of his kingdom and the nation. We shall miss his tutelage and wise counsel.”

He however admonished the people of Oyo state to take solace in the fact that the late monarch lived an eventful and accomplished life worthy of emulation.

Ortom further urged his Oyo state colleague to immortalize the Oba in recognition of his sacrifices and contributions to the development of society.

