The national leader of the ruling party in Nigeria has joined many Nigerians at home and abroad to mourn the late Alaafin of Oyo

Bola Tinubu also described the late Alaafin as a bold and courageous leader who sought the development of his people and Nigerians as a whole

According to Tinubu, the black race has lost a titan who would also be solely missed by all and sundry

A former governor of Lagos state and the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has described the late Alaafin of Oyo Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III as a big Iroko tree.

Stating that the big Itroko tree has fallen, Tinubu added that he is saddened by the transition of the royal father also known as the Iku Baba Yeye.

Bola Tinubu has described the late Alaafin of Oyo as a great Iroko tree that has fallen and will be greaatly missed. Photo: Alaafin of Oyo

In a statement signed personally by the APC leader and sent to Legit.ng, Tinubu said that after ascending to the royal throne at the age of 31, Alaafin became one of the most influential, greatly respected traditional rulers in Yorubaland, Nigeria and indeed Africa and beyond.

He added that the late Alaafin fostered harmony and brought prosperity and development to the ancient Oyo Kingdom and was loved by his people.

Wisely ruling on the throne for 52 years, Tinubu noted that Oba Adeyemi III became the longest-reigning Alaafin that ever ruled the Oyo Kingdom.

His words:

"With his transition, a big Iroko has fallen. His passing was an auspicious era in the ancient Oyo Kingdom, but also for the Yoruba and the entirety of the black race.

"An elder statesman and patriot, Alaafin Adeyemi was bold and courageous. He spoke truth to power. His interventions in national affairs helped the nation navigate difficult moments and helped usher in a more just society."

"He played vital roles in the struggle for democracy, working assiduously towards the establishment of our democracy."

Continuing, he said that in recognition of his important contributions to peace, religious harmony and stability in Nigeria, the nation gifted him the high honour of Commander of the Federal Republic.

According to him, Alaafin was also a strong pillar of the arts, culture and tradition and he took it upon himself the task of promoting Nigerian arts and culture for which he received many ambassadorial awards in Nigeria and beyond.

He added:

"I had an abiding personal relationship with Alaafin whom I deeply respected. Mentor, leader and father figure, I visited Kabiyesi in February his palace in Oyo to seek his prayers and blessings which he graciously gave, little did I know it was the last time we would see each other face to face."

"I commiserate with his wonderful and loving family, particularly his wives and children. I commiserate with the Oyomesi, the chiefs and the people of the Oyo kingdom. My condolences also to Governor Seyi Makinde and the people of Oyo State, and indeed the entire nation over the demise of this eminent traditional ruler. The black race has lost a titan who will be sorely missed."

"I pray that his family, Oyo Kingdom, the Yoruba race and indeed all Nigerians find consolation and strength in that we must now dedicate ourselves to living up to the ideals for which Alaafin stood."

