Olusegun Obasanjo has joined the hundreds of leaders who have come publicly to mourn the late Alaafin of Oyo

The former president shared his condolence to the family of the late monarch and the Oyo state government in a letter

According to Obasanjo, the late traditional leader died at the time when Nigeria is in dire need of his wise counsel

A former president of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, on Saturday, April 23, mourned the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, who died on Friday, April 22, at the age of 83.

Obasanjo in a letter of condolence which was delivered to the Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde, described the late Alaafin as a symbol of Nigeria's epic struggle for self-discovery and self-actualisation.

Obasanjo has joined in the mourning of the late Alaafin of Oyo. Photo: Alaafin of Oyo

Obasanjo also said that the late Alaafin is a patriotic and highly respected traditional ruler who had immeasurable love for his people and great faith in a united Nigeria.

The letter which was made available to journalists by the special assistant to Obasanjo on media, Kehinde Akinyemi, said the late Alaafin left at a crucial time in Nigeria's history when his word of wisdom and rich experience is greatly needed.

It read in part:

“He (Alaafin) stood out as a voice of forthrightness in national affairs and he was as well a fervent promoter of mutual tolerance and understanding, not only among the diverse people who live in his domain, but also across the country.

“Like most great leaders, Alaafin was all things to all people. To his family, he was a tower of strength and a committed provider; to his community of Oyo land, he was an early model in national leadership; to his Yoruba kinsmen, he was a worthy Ambassador; and to the rest of Nigeria, he was a symbol of a nation’s epic struggle in self-discovery and self-actualisation."

Obasanjo added that although Alaafin's passage is like a dream, his family can take solace in the worthy legacy and his mark on the history of the country he left behind.

Obasanjo prayed that God would grant the family, the people of Oyo land and the entire Oyo State the grace to bear the heavy loss of the monarch’s death.

