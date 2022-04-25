Some persons are claiming that Governor Seyi Makinde is responsible for the death of Alaafin of Oyo

In fact, the unconfirmed claim stems from the fact that about three traditional rulers died in the state in a very short time

However, the PDP governor has denied and debunked the outrageous allegation, stating that even in his old age, no one wanted the monarch dead

Ibadan, Oyo - Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo has reacted to claims that he is responsible for the death of top monarchs in his state, including that of Alaafin, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi.

Following the demise of the paramount traditional ruler on Friday, April 22, there have been claims that since not less than three Oyo monarchs had died under Makinde's administration, he possibly has a hand in Oba Adeyemi's death.

Makinde denied claims that he killed Alaafin of Oyo (Photo: Seyi Makinde)

Speaking on Sunday, April 24, the young, vibrant governor did not only note that the claim is false but went on to state that his government will make sure the late monarch gets a befitting burial, Vanguard reports.

Although he stated that all monarchs who died recently in Oyo attained ripe ages before joining their ancestors, Makinde made it clear that no matter how old he was, no one wished for Oba Adeyemi's death.

His words:

“No matter how old the Alaafin was, we would not have wanted him to join his ancestors. When he ascended the throne of his forefathers, I was very young. But because of the way Kabiyesi was to us, we would have loved to have him with us forever if it was possible.

“For that, we are sad but we are also happy because Kabiyesi lived long on the throne of his forefathers.

“Secondly, since we heard about the news of his d3ath, throughout yesterday, I received calls from the Presidency and a lot of my colleagues. Sultan of Sokoto and Emir of Kano have called me personally.”

Moreover, during his official visit to mourn with the bereaved royal family, Governor Makinde advised the Oyomesi who are responsible for choosing and enthroning the next Alaafin not to allow the interval before succession to stretch.

Speaking about the visit on his Facebook page, Makinde said:

"This afternoon, we visited the palace of our royal father, His Imperial Majesty, Alaiyeluwa Làmídì Oláyíwolá Àtàndá Adéyemí III, the Alaafin of Oyo, who has joined his ancestors. Kabiyesi’s transition is bitter-sweet for us.

"Bitter because it has left a huge gap in our lives, our dear state, and indeed Nigeria as a whole. Yet, we are glad that Kabiyesi lived a long and impactful life and bequeathed us a legacy."

