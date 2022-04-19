The build-up to the 2023 general election is becoming more fierce and scary in some parts of the country

An Enugu parliament hopeful recently escaped assassination while on his way from a consultative meeting with stakeholders of his party

The aspirant was said to have been intercepted and attacked at a petrol station as gunshots were fired at him from close range

Emerging reports have confirmed that some unknown gunmen attacked Mr. Akaolisa Ogbe an aspirant for a seat in the Enugu state parliament, Punch reports.

It was gathered that eyewitnesses who were present at the scene of the incident confirmed the attack and gave an account of the incident.

Mr. Okeke Aruma who identified himself as a witness to the event stated that the unknown fired shots from close range at Mr. Ogbe.

Legit.ng also gathered that the support group of the aspirant were also witnesses to the incident.

Narrating their experience during the attack, the group in a statement disclosed that transpired on Saturday, April 16.

How legislative aspirant was attacked in Enugu

They said the aspirant was trailed on his way from his uncle’s residence when he was intercepted at a petrol station and shot at from close range.

It was further gathered Mr Ogbe had earlier conducted consultative meetings in a bid to intensify his campaign strategies and preparations.

Mr. Ogbe however survived the attack as he left the scene of the incident unhurt.

Meanwhile, the police are yet to issue a statement or respond to the attempted assassination of the Enugu parliament aspirant.

A text message was sent to the police spokesman, Daniel Ndukwe and he is yet to respond or confirm the incident as of the time of filing this report.

Ondo lawmaker escapes assassination

Similarly, a lawmaker in the Ondo state House of Assembly was also attacked by some unknown gunmen in Akure the state capital.

The victim, Hon. Akogun Olùgbenga Omole of APC who is also the chairman of Ondo State House of Assembly Committee on Information was attacked on Thursday, March 31.

It was gathered that several shots were fired at his vehicle on the night of the attack.

Panic as terrorists stage fresh attack in Ondo community, kill 2

Meanwhile, two persons were reportedly shot dead by some men suspected to be terrorists at Okeluse Community in the Ose Local Government Area of Ondo state on Sunday evening, January 23.

The two were said to be an owner of a petrol station in the community and his attendant.

An eyewitness disclosed that the gunmen stormed the community at about 6pm and opened fire on the two persons.

