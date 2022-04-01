What could have been a recipe for mourning in the camp of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday, March 31, was thwarted in Ondo state

This was as gunmen nearly killed a lawmaker of the ruling party in the southwest state, Akogun Olùgbenga Omole

Omole who is the chairman of Ondo State House of Assembly Committee on Information was attacked in Akure on Thursday

Akure, Ondo - Honourable Akogun Olùgbenga Omole, the chairman of Ondo State House of Assembly Committee on Information, escaped death by the whiskers on Thursday, March 31.

Omole, who is a lawmaker o the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was attacked by some gunmen who fired several shots at his car on the night of Thursday.

The gunmen shot many times at Omole's car (Photo: TVC News)

Source: UGC

Where it happened

Omole who confirmed the incident to TVC News said the horrible experience took place in Akure, the state capital.

