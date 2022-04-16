Imo state has been thrown into a state of confusion following the death of a seminarian Suel Ambrose on Friday, April 15

A seminarian based in Imo state has slumped and died while performing a drama on the Easter Passion of Christ.

The incident occurred on Saturday, April 16, at the Claratian Institute of Philosophy, of the Claratian University of Nigeria (CUN) Nekede, in Owerri, Imo state.

Easter Passion of Christ is the representation of the suffering and crucifixion of Jesus Christ on the cross.

Suel Ambrose has slumped and died while acting a drama on the passion of Christ. Photo: Hope Uzodimma

Daily Trust reports that the seminarian identified as Suel Ambrose was a 25-year-old first-year student of philosophy in the institution.

Some of the students of the institution who spoke on the matter said that the seminarian who hailed from Benue state was playing the role of St. Peter when he suddenly slumped.

Details of the incident

One of the students, Mavis said the incident threw the entire community into a state of confusion.

According to Mavis, the seminarian fell on the floor and started bleeding before he was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre in Owerri where he died.

Mavis also added that the first aid given to Suel could not resuscitate him and has since been deposited at the morgue.

Legit.ng gathered that since the incident, all activities relating to the Easter celebration in the school have been suspended.

Also, the priest in charge of students' formation in the university, Fr Chukwuemeka Iheme, while confirming the incident said that he could “only speak further when authorised to do so.”

A resident of the area, who identified himself as Charles, said this is the second time a student would died in similar circumstances.

Charles added that a student had died in the past while taking part in a jugging exercise.

