No fewer than two persons were reportedly shot dead by some men suspected to be terrorists at Okeluse Community in the Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State on Sunday evening.

The Punch reports that the two were said to be an owner of a petrol station in the community and his attendant.

According to an eyewitness, the gunmen stormed the community at about 6pm and opened fire on the two persons.

Another resident of the community, who spoke on condition of anonymity, described the killers as herdsmen who have allegedly been terrorising the local government.

The Public Relations Officer of the state police command, Funmilayo Odunlami, confirmed the incident but said she would release details later.

