Fresh details have emerged from some relatives of those abducted during the attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train

The relatives said that the terrorists who are holding their loved ones captive have refused to have any dealings with them

According to the relatives of the abducted victims, the Nigerian government has not shown any concern for their plight

The family members confirmed that the terrorists have made it clear that they would only negotiate with the federal government

Relatives of some of the passengers abducted on the Monday, March 28, ill-fated Abuja-Kaduna train have called on the government to intensify their efforts in facilitating the release of their loved ones.

The relatives said that the kidnappers have refused to speak to them while insisting that their demands are for the government authorities to actualise and not any other individual or group.

The Punch reports that the relatives noted that the kidnappers are hampering their negotiations with the Nigerian government to release the abducted travellers.

The relatives of the abducted Kaduna-bound train passengers have called on the government to intensify their effort in securing the release of their loved ones. Photo: @ChibuikeAmaechi

They said that this has stalled any efforts made by family members of the abducted travellers to secure the release of the victims.

According to one of the relatives of the abducted travellers, the terrorists have insisted they would only speak with the government.

They (the terrorists) had informed the relatives that the federal government is aware of the demands of the kidnappers.

A relative narrates her ordeal

Idayat Yusuf, one of the relatives of the travellers, said that families of those affected by the abduction have lost hope in the government.

Yusuf whose two sisters were abducted during the attack on the train said the threat by the terrorists to kill those abducted including her sister has increased fear in her family.

Noting that life means nothing to the terrorists, Yusuf the government has failed to live up to the expectations of the people they govern.

Her words:

“We are in fear and we have lost hope in the government because you don’t know how true is whatever they are telling the public on this matter.

"They will tell you this and you will find out that they are not actually doing what they told you."

Government failing in its responsibility to the people

Continuing, Yusuf said that before a protest staged at the Radio House in Abuja by families of the abducted traveller, they were informed that negotiations were ongoing between the terrorists and the government.

However, when they arrived at the Radio House, they realised that the government was not doing anything that could guarantee the release of their loved ones.

According to her, the government failed to send, something a little as condolence messages to those who had lost their loved ones during the train attack.

She added:

“This shows how insensitive the government is about this issue and until we see our family members back home we don’t believe what they are saying about negotiating for the release of the passengers.

“It is just unfortunate on our own part that the kidnappers said they are not talking to us. Otherwise, we will strive to settle them to bring our family members back home to us. But it is beyond us."

