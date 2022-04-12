The terrorists responsible for the attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train have released another video of abducted victims

In the two minute-30 seconds video, the abductees were seen begging the federal government to come to their aid

Speaking on why they released the new video, the terrorists explained that they had sent messages to the Nigerian authorities

In what appeared to be a fresh video released by terrorists, who attacked the Abuja-Kaduna bound train two weeks ago, some of the abductees were seen pleading with the government to come to their aid.

The video, which went viral, yesterday, is the second after the first one in which four terrorists were seen with the Managing Director of the Bank of Agriculture, Alwan Ali-Hassan.

The terrorists explained why they released the new video, stating they had also sent messages to the Nigerian authorities.

In the two latest video clips, four ladies and four male abductees were shown pleading with the government, friends and relations to come to their aid.

In the background, many terrorists were seen in the video wielding arms in an apparent move to prevent any abductee from escaping.

A cross-section of the captives was seen on the ground, some lying down, while others were seen sitting, looking tired, dejected and worried.

Abuja-Kaduna train: After Dr Chinelo, police officer who was a victim dies

In a previous report by Legit.ng, one of the victims of the attacked Abuja-Kaduna train, Sergeant Muhammad Haruna Funtua, has been confirmed dead after battling multiple injuries.

Funtua, according to Nigerian Tribune, was shot in the head and chest during the deadly attack by terrorists who are yet to be identified and arrested by security agencies.

A source who spoke with the newspaper disclosed that the victim died on Tuesday, April 5, in Funtua town, Katsina state where he was receiving treatment.

Source: Legit.ng