Surveyor John Tondu has accused Nigerian governors of being responsible for insecurity in the nation

The ex-commissioner in Benue state said the state chief executives' refusal to allow local government autonomy is deliberate

Tondu also stated that it is a deliberate policy of the governors to ensure they local government areas are starved of funds

FCT, Abuja - A 2019 governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue, John Tondu, has accused Nigerian governors of being responsible for insecurity in the nation, adding that the state chief executives' refusal to allow local government autonomy is deliberate.

Hon Tondu, who is also a former commissioner for land and survey in Benue, said the state governors were making huge money from the insecurity in their respective states, hence they don't want it to end.

Tondu made these allegations on Tuesday, April 12 in Abuja, after he received an award of recognition from the National Association of Northern Nigerian Students as an Icon of Societal Development.

Hon. Tondu receiving his award from the National Association of Northern Nigerian Students. Photo credit: NANNS

Source: Twitter

The PDP chieftain said the local government areas across the country are moribund because the governors have done everything to stifle their autonomy, stressing that the National Assembly should do everything possible to sustain the third tier of government.

He said local government councils are not faring better because governors have decided to force the chairmen to sign an agreement for the operation of a joint account such that once allocation comes the money goes straight to the account and the governors decide what it is used for.

His words:

''It is state governors that are responsible for the insecurity that is taking place in this country today. The local government will be able to identify where criminals are hiding. But they are not empowered to do that.

''So, even if they are willing, they won't be able to achieve that because the state governors are taking the resources meant for the local government.

"They made the local government chairman sign despite the president's determination to make sure that money meant for the LGAs goes to them directly.

''The state governors make the local government chairman sign these monies into a joint account that are used for the purposes not meant for.

''Go into the local government and find out exactly the wage bill. Take 2 to 3 LGAs as a case study. What exactly is the wage bill of such local government?

''And how much is the monthly allocation for that local government? If you are able to establish how much is the monthly wage bill of the local government, then ask the chairmen the surplus of this money.

''You will come back and tell me the governors are responsible for 85-95% of the insecurity that we are facing as a nation today.''

He, however, maintained that even if the LGAs are fixed, the insecurity will still not be addressed because it is a deliberate policy of the governors to ensure they are not working for the interest of the people.

Source: Legit.ng