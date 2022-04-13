Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has decried the incessant killings by suspected herdsmen in the state

The governor said that the Nigerian government has continued to pay deaf ears to the killings of citizens of the country

According to the governor, this is time to inform the government at the federal level that enough is enough

The governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom, has accused the All Progressives Congress-led administration and President Muhammadu Buhari of being nonchalant over the incessant killing of Nigerians across the country.

The government alleged that the APC-led administration is paying deaf ears to the security challenges faced by citizens.

Governor Ortom said the federal government has paid deaf ears to the plights of Nigerians, especially on insecurity. Photo: Samuel Ortom, Muhammadu Buhari

Source: Facebook

Attacks in Benue state by suspected herdsmen

Barring his mind during an interview with journalists on Tuesday, April 12, at the Benue Peoples House after the attack on two different communities in the state, Ortom said enough is enough.

Legit.ng gathered that the attacks on Mbadwem in Guma local government and Tiortyu, a sprawling settlement in Tarka local government along Makurdi-Gboko road, led to the killing of more than 24 people in the sleep by suspected herdsmen.

A statement by Nathaniel Ikyur, the chief press secretary to the governor said Ortom who was livid with anger described the attacks as "unfortunate and the height of impunity."

Ikyur said the governor accused the APC government led by President Muhammadu Buhari of paying deaf ears and lip service to his cries of Nigerians especially the people of Benue state.

Ortom accuses FG of keeping mum

He said that while herders have continued to invade communities in the state and create loads of orphans, widows and abusing women the federal government has kept mum.

The Governor recalled how he has always alerted Nigerians and the federal government about the murderous activities of the terrorists for many years but was never believed by many.

He said:

"Now, they are gradually taking over every space in the country. We are now sharing our sovereignty with terrorists."

The statement added that Governor Ortom alleged that the plan of the herdsmen and their sponsors is to send the people away from their ancestral homes and take over the lands and cause confusion in the country so that the forthcoming elections may not hold.

His words:

"I suspect that very soon, some states will be completely taken over by these Fulani men called bandits. I suspect that very soon even the Presidential Villa will be handed over to them.

"I suspect strongly that this is their plan and so nobody should deceive me."

The governor said he is old enough to understand the agenda of the terrorists Fulani against Nigeria because as he puts it, it is a plan to hand over to these terrorits who are called bandits so there will be no election.

He appealed to good-spirited Fulani men and those who have the ears of the President to impress on him to stop the evil going on in the country.

He warned that if nothing was done, the people would resort to self-help which would throw the country into anarchy.

Source: Legit.ng