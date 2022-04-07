The bomb attack on an Abuja-Kaduna train by some terrorists has claimed another life, this time a sergeant, Muhammad Haruna Funtua

During the attack, Funtua sustained many bullet wounds after being shot in the head and chest by the armed criminals

Funtua was reported to have died on Tuesday, April 5, following a serious battle for his life in Katsina state

One of the victims of the attacked Abuja-Kaduna train, Sergeant Muhammad Haruna Funtua, has been confirmed dead after battling multiple injuries.

Funtua, according to Nigerian Tribune, was shot in the head and chest during the deadly attack by terrorists who are yet to be identified and arrested by security agencies.

A source who spoke with the newspaper disclosed that the victim died on Tuesday, April 5, in Funtua town, Katsina state where he was receiving treatment.

The police officer was shot in the head and chest (Photo: @ChibuikeAmaechi)

Source: Twitter

According to the source, Mallam Idris, Funtua struggled in pain while alive but later succumbed.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

His words:

"He gave a good fight to survive but unfortunately, he did not make it and he died.

"We pray Allah will grant his soul Aljannah Firdausi, he declared."

Abuja-Kaduna train: Governor El-Rufai reveals identity of attackers

Meanwhile, in the wake of the Abuja, Kaduna train attack on Monday evening, March 28, Governor Nasir El-Rufai had identified those responsible for the tragic incident.

The Kaduna state governor revealed that the attack on the train was carried out by Boko Haram terrorists in collaboration with some bandits operating in Kaduna, Zamfara, Niger, Sokoto and Kebbi states.

He made the assertions on Friday, April 1, after updating President Muhammadu Buhari on security developments in his state.

NRC confirms 8 Abuja-Kaduna train passengers dead, 146 unreachable

A week after terrorists attacked the Abuja-Kaduna train, the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) said at least 146 passengers had not been reachable.

Fidet Okhiria, the NRC managing director, made the disclosure in a statement on Monday, April 4, saying the number of safe passengers had risen to 186.

He went on to note that since Tuesday morning, March 29, 51 phone numbers are either switched off or unreachable, while 35 contacts rang with no response from the other end.

The NRC boss confirmed that 22 persons were reported missing by their relatives and eight persons were confirmed dead.

Source: Legit.ng