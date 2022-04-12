Sheikh Habeebullah Adam Al-Ilory, the Mudir of Markaz Arabic and Islamic Training Centre, Agege, Lagos, has recovered from his illness

The Islamic scholar had collapsed at a wedding ceremony in February in Ilorin, Kwara state, while delivering sermon

Recounting the experience, the Mudir as he is popularly called said he could have died but for the mercy of Allah and the help of some individuals

Agege, Lagos state - Sheikh Habeebullah Adam Al-Ilory, the Mudir of the popular Markaz Arabic and Islamic Training Centre, Agege, Lagos, has recalled how he recently collapsed and was rushed to a hospital in Ilorin, Kwara state.

According to Premium Times, the Islamic scholar spoke to a large audience in Lagos, on the first day of the ongoing 2022 Ramadan on Sunday, April 3.

Sheikh Habeebullah Adam Al-Ilory, the Mudir of Markaz Arabic and Islamic Training Centre, Agege, Lagos, recovers after collapsing at an event in Ilorin. Photo credit: @MarkazBadawy

Source: Twitter

Sheikh Habeebullah while thanking God for his recovery debunked speculations that he was flown abroad after he fell ill.

How the incident happened

Sheikh Habeebullah confirmed that he collapsed during a wedding ceremony of one of the children of a former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Salhiu Belgore, in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital.

The event reportedly held on Thursday, February 3, 2022. The Islamic scholar collapsed as soon as he began to deliver his sermon.

He said the near-death experience was harrowing and that he could have been dead but for the mercy of Allah and the help of some individuals who rallied round him.

The Mudir said when the incident occurred, the only thing he could remember was that he was in Ilorin and at the venue of the wedding event.

The preacher, who said he never knew what being stressed felt like until the event of February, noted that his sudden illness was a big lesson for him to further appreciate the greatness of God and the privilege of being alive and healthy.

He was quoted as saying in Yoruba language:

“I never knew stress. I had always believed that one only needed to work as long as there was energy. But those who understand what stress is and how to manage it, have been lucky to know when to relax and when to continue.

“But this is the reason we should always be grateful to God almighty for granting us His mercy. The experience was tough but God also pushed many people my way to support and nurture me to recovery.”

I was moved from Ilorin to Abuja for treatment - Sheikh Habeebullah

Sheikh Habeebullah said he was moved from the hospital where he was managed in Ilorin to Abuja, Nigeria’s federal capital, and that he remained in the city until he substantially recovered and was discharged.

The Islamic scholar also announced his withdrawal from the daily tafsir (lecture) of his mosque throughout the ongoing fasting period, saying he would need to recover fully.

