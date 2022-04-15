PDP presidential aspirant, Chief Dele Momodu says he will not be intimidated by money or anyone in his bid to secure the party ticket

Momodu who has been rumoured to be fronting and being bankrolled by Governor Nyesom Wike was furious about the allegation

He stated that his position is solidified and it was an insult to his personality for people to think that way of him

"I am too legit to quit, I am too legit to front for anybody', these were the words of PDP presidential aspirants Dele Momodu when asked if he was fronting for Governor Nyesom Wike for the presidential race.

Dele who was furious in his response to the question posed by Guardian newspaper in an interview stated that it was an insult to his personality for people to think that way.

Legit.ng gathered that the renowned publisher and showbiz entrepreneur revealed that he will not be stepping down or intimidated by anyone.

He said:

"I have been a major player in the political scene; I can’t be intimidated by money. I have seen it all. Then I was one of the first to be arrested under Babangida, between July to August 1993, I was in Alagbon detention camp, Abiola was arrested in 1994, and by 1995, on June 22, I got wind of the fact that the Abacha government said that they should go and arrest me, that I was one of the brains behind the private radio station, Radio Freedom, which later became Radio Kudirat.

"I wasn’t a part of it at that stage, later I joined them. I escaped Nigeria on July 25 1995 through Cotonou, what Sunday Ighoho did now, I did it long ago.

The media mogul went further reel out his political antecedents stating that he has been in politics before Wike and his lots.

He said at a very young age he had reached the peak of politics working with numerous top politicians at the helm of affairs.

He said:

"I have been in business since 1991 when I was moving in the circles of Chief Akin Omoboriowo, I was the private secretary to then deputy governor of Ondo State at the age of 23 in 1983.

"At 26, I was working for the Ooni of Ife, Oba Okunade Sijuade, Olubuse 11. I met all the politicians in this world at that young age. At 28, I started working for Chief M.K.O Abiola, tell me any of the politicians you know today, who were functioning then. I got married at the age of 32 in 1992.

"Tell me any of the current governors, who were around. My wedding was rated one of the top three that year and that was the year Abiola’s son, Kola got married. My wife was handed over on December 19, 1992 to Chief M.K.O Abiola in Ijebu Igbo. He asked us where are we taking your wife? We went to Ijebu Ode in the home of Chief Chris Okunowo."

Dele Momodu's take on consensus and zoning

While reacting to the disparities between party members over zoning and consensus candidacy, he said that some party members were desperate for power and do not care about the stipulations of the party constitution.

He said:

“They may decide to tear the party apart if you say you have zoned it and more so, the party already allowed members from every zone to buy the forms.

“I told them the day I picked my form that this is like putting the cart before the horse. If they wanted to talk about zoning, then they should have concluded zoning.

He went further to reflect on the trio of Bukola Saraki, Bala Muhammed, and Aminu Tambuwal who has since been seen as the major figures championing the consensus agenda.

He said:

“It is like the Saraki group, Bala Muhammed, Aminu Tambuwal, who are going round Nigeria and saying they want consensus when you have picked forms. I said, ‘No sir, you are experienced politicians, and some of you have been in government perpetually since 1999. You should know that if you say consensus, start it from within you.’ Four or five of you from the Northern block should let only one person pick up the form to start with.

“But where four or five of you picked up the form the North, how are you going to persuade them if by tomorrow you decided to zone the ticket to the South West or to the South South or to where ever. There are complications but we are still far better than APC. I don’t even know how APC will resolve their issues.”

I am the best candidate - Dele Momodu

However the media mogul has vehemently stated that he is the most qualified candidate to lead the frontline for PDP in the presidential race.

During his presidential declaration if elected as the party's flag bearer in the 2023 presidential election, he would work with all stakeholders within the party including youths to ensure that the party secures the seat.

He also assured his commitment to the party by ensuring that he would not be bullied or cajoled by anyone "who thinks he can buy the whole of Nigeria with his money".

Source: Legit.ng