Abuja - Senator Saidu Dansadau, the chairman of the Apo legislative quarters mosque committee says the embattled Sheikh Nuru Khalid has been sacked.

Dansadau said the Imam who had been earlier suspended over his sermon on Friday, April 1, was sacked for not showing remorse.

He told BBC News Pidgin that the committee decided to sack Sheikh Khalid as he did not show remorse for all the things he said during the Friday sermon.

In the letter sent to the Islamic scholar, the committee reiterated that it upgraded the suspension to sack after observing that the Imam had no regret for his action.

The committee said Sheikh Khalid understands Islam and the religion's stance on respect and orderliness.

It added that the Imam's response to his suspension shows he is not remorsefull, noting that leadership comes with responsibilities.

What led to Sheikh Nuru Khalid's suspension, sack

On Friday, April 1, Sheikh Khalid, also called digital imam, gave a sermon where he talked about the Kaduna train attack which happened on Monday, March 28, and condemned the government's failure to address the security crisis.

He said President Muhammadu Buhari has failed to fulfil his promise of restoring peace in the country.

The Islamic cleric also advised the electorates on what to do if the government fails to protect them.

Sheikh Khalid's suspension was announced by the chairman of the mosque committee who did not agree with the sermon that was deemed "inciting public outrage".

Shehu Sani, other Nigerians react to Suspension of Sheikh Khalid

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the suspension of the Imam of the Apo Friday Mosque, Sheikh Nuru Khalid, was trailed by reactions from different quarters.

One of those who condemned the action was a former Kaduna central district senator and socio-political activist, Shehu Sani.

Sani joined a number of Nigerians to air his opinion on Twitter. He described the suspension as unconscionable.

