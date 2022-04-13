Following the recent death of Osinachi Nwachukwu, Pastor Paul Enenche of the Dunamis Gospel International Gospel Center, Abuja, has finally revealed what he knows about the case.

Recall that Osinachi Nwachukwu, who was a lead singer at Dunamis, reportedly died as a result of domestic violence inflicted on her by her husband.

It was also reported that the church was aware of the situation have persuaded her to stay in the marriage.

In a video shared on his Facebook page, titled: What I know about the passing of Mrs. Osinachi Nwachukwu, Dr Paul Enenche said:

"Over two and half months ago, she came to see me with her husband with complains of chest pains, respiratory stress. I prayed for her and prayed again. And when the symptoms did not abate, I counselled that they should go to the hospital to help us to know exactly what we are dealing with and she sked if I could help them facilitate that process.

"I called our head of medical team, Dr Sang, who is consultant pediatrician to the federal medical Centre, Keffi to assist handle their situation. And he called his colleagues at federal medical Centre Jabi where they attended to her.

"And they ordered some investigations which included CT Scan. That was done and from what the doctor saw, they felt that there was need for further investigation either at the university of Abuja teaching hospital or the national hospital in Abuja.

"I called the consultant respiratory physician at the University of Abuja teaching hospital, Dr Akor Alexander and told him the situation and he asked that they come to him immediately. And they went to Gwagwalada teaching hospital. After they had examined her there and saw the situation, they felt that there was a need for histology and biopsies and they ask that they should go to the national hospital to get that done. I again called doctor Jibril who is head of pathology of the national hospital and reported the issue to him."

Going further, the pastor said he and his wife were not aware of any domestic violence until news came out after her death. He added they were surprised to hear people share so many terrible stories concerning what Osinachi went through.

He added they he confronted some of the people privy to the abuse and was informed that it was Osinachi that begged them not to reveal the situation.

Pius Onichabor

"In all honesty, Osinachi killed herself. I've been trying to restrain myself from writing about this horrid death of this lady. She covered just too much, I read that she was given two cars but was never allowed to drive any, was subjected to trekking to Church while the husband and children drives to Church... They would even see her at the Bus Stop and still drive past her. This is very disheartening and really evil of this very man."

