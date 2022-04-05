Pastor Leke Adeboye has berated pastors of RCCG who preached after his father had given the sermon of the day

Leke Adeboye, the last son of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye has slammed pastors of the denomination.

The senior personal assistant of Daddy G.O said some pastors shared their own messages in various parishes across the nation after Adeboye had delivered his sermon at the thanksgiving service on Sunday, April 3.

Leke took to his Instagram stories on Tuesday, April 5, to express his displeasure at the incident in a post that has been deleted. He frowned at such pastors describing them as goats.

He wrote:

”Why would you go and preach another sermon after Daddy GO had just finished speaking and preaching. You are not a son, you are a goat sir. Next Thanksgiving service, just do altar call, then Thanksgiving.”

It was gathered that every first service of the month is designed as Thanksgiving Sunday and all RCCG pastors are expected to hook up their parishes with the National Headquarters where Adeboye will deliver a sermon.

