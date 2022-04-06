When the founder of the Redeemed Christian Church of Nigeria (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye speaks, the nation listens

The recent outburst of the well-respected pastor must have sent shocking waves to those in authority

Pastor Adeboye is not known to be a reckless speaker or one given to frivolities when speaking on national issues

Lagos - The now well-publicised comments made on Sunday, April 3 by the general overseer of Nigeria’s largest pentecostal church, Pastor Enoch Adeboye have become the topic of political discourse in the last few days.

Adeboye, 80, a Ph.D. holder in applied mathematics from the University of Lagos, is one of the most respected clergymen in the world.

Pastor Enoch Adeboye's comments indicate that religious leaders are tired of the ineptitude of the government. Photo credit: @rccghq

His comments surprised many Nigerians as he is generally known as a pastor who refrains from political issues.

The comments of the Osun-born preacher, however, suggest he is, like most Nigerians, tired and frustrated with the lack of political will by the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to tackle the country's security and economic challenges.

Legit.ng compiles 5 reasons why Adeboye's comments should be taken seriously by the authorities.

1. Massive oil theft under Buhari

Pastor Adeboye raised very serious concerns about the oil theft going on in Nigeria currently. A report by Reuters had revealed that stolen Nigerian oil worth billions of dollars is sold every year on international markets and much of the proceeds are laundered in world financial centers like Britain and the United States.

Adeboye had said:

“It is in the news and nobody has denied it that as of now more than 80 percent of the oil we are producing is being stolen… that leads me to several questions.

“Who is stealing the oil? Where is the money going? What do they want to do with the money? Who are the foreign nations buying this stolen oil? How many of these nations of the world are your friends?”

What the revered pastor said are facts and it behooves on government to address them immediately.

2. Nigeria's road to financial bankruptcy

Pastor Adeboye also raised concerns about Nigeria gradually sliding into bankruptcy because of the mismanagement by the country's economic managers.

His words:

“We are borrowing more and according to a friend of mine, we are moving steadily towards a state of bankruptcy, a whole nation.”

Another fact by the clergyman that cannot be disputed by the federal government.

3. Why Kaduna?

Pastor Adeboye questioned why bandits and terrorists operating in northern Nigeria have laid siege on Kaduna state.

He said:

“Why Kaduna? Who is trying to isolate Kaduna? Why? After Kaduna, where next?.”

The questions posed by the RCCG general overseer are posers that Nigeria's leaders need to answer in order to unravel why various terrorist groups are focusing on Kaduna.

4. Adeboye's influence on other religious

Given his influence in society, Adeboye's comments will expectedly trigger other religious leaders to start speaking up.

Already, a prominent Islamic Imam in Abuja has spoken against the government. Both the Catholic Bishops Conference and Jama'atu Nasril Islam led by the Sultan of Sokoto have also condemned the security situation in the country.

5. The political implications of Adeboye's comments

Pastor Adeboye said Nigerians who refuse to vote in an election have no right to complain about the government.

His words:

“You were Nigerian before you became a Christian. As a Nigerian, you have a duty to register, to vote, and make sure your vote will count. You have a duty to belong to any party of your choice; you can’t refuse to vote and then complain about the government.”

He said he has no care for the political party people belong to or vote for as long as they do their duty – vote in the upcoming 2023 elections.

His comments will expectedly trigger a political awakening among Christians and it might bode well for the ruling political party.

