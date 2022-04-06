Mixed reactions have trailed the position of Pastor Asdeboye's son, Leke Adeboye regarding his father's recent sermon

According to Nigerians, Leke is wrong and disrespectful to have called out RCCG pastors for preaching after his father had given the sermon of the day

Meanwhile, it is a norm in the church for all pastors to connect to the RCCG's national headquarters on the first Sunday of every month to watch and listened to the general overseer, give the sermon for the day which would be the only sermon across all branches

Nigerians have expressed concern over the comments made by Leke Adeboye, the last son of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, who on Sunday, April 3, slammed some RCCG pastors for preaching after his father had given the sermon of the day.

As it is a norm in RCCG, Daddy G.O’s sermon is expected to be the only sermon for that Sunday as all pastors were expected to connect to the National Headquarters where the General Overseer would deliver his.

Vanguard reports that Leke who was not pleased to hear that some pastors went ahead to preach to their congregations after his father’s sermon frowned at such pastors, describing them as goats.

Leke frowned at erring pastors and went on to refer to them as goats. Photo credit: Leke Adeboye

He wrote:

“Why would you go and preach another sermon after Daddy GO had just finished speaking and preaching? You are not a son, you are a goat sir. Next Thanksgiving service, just do altar call, then Thanksgiving."

Reactions

Reacting to Leke’s post, a follower on Instagram and member of RCCG @rosedek2021 commented

“Maybe you will push RCCG members to do the unthinkable, strike. Your name-calling of pastors and other antecedents show that you are naturally arrogant, since your father isn’t you are the goat. You do not deserve the office you hold. I’m looking forward to your resignation. You continue to embarrass your parents and RCCG, for how long will people do damage control on your behalf. I’m a member of RCCG and if others wouldn’t tell you some of us would, we’re fed up of you.”

