The general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has warned the federal government that the country might be running into debt in due time, Channels TV reports.

The highly revered preacher was seen saying this during a sermon in front of a huge congregation on Sunday, April 3.

Pastor Adeboye said Nigeria's economy risks being in shambles if appropriate measures are not taken to curb oil theft. Photo Credit: (RCCG)

Source: Twitter

Adeboye also lamented that the continuous request for loans might derail the economy of the country and the effects might last for decades, Legit.ng gathered.

He said:

“Who is stealing the oil? Where is the money going? What do they want to do with the money? Who are the foreign nations buying this stolen oil? How many of these nations of the world are your friends?

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“We are borrowing more and according to a friend of mine, we are moving steadily towards a state of bankruptcy, a whole nation…”

Adeboye went further to ask the congregation to pray for the country over the federal government’s trend of borrowing funds.

2023: Nigerians should come out vote - Pastor Adeboye

While speaking during the sermon, Adeboye urged Nigerians to come out in mass to participate in the forthcoming general elections in 2023.

Adeboye went further to explain the importance of participating in the electoral process of the country during elections as he urged Nigerians to register and vote.

He stated that those who nag and did not vote had no right to complain because they were not a part of the process.

2023: Speculation over RCCG political block an attempt to split Christians, says Akinnola

Meanwhile, Nigerian journalist, author, lawyer, and activist, Richard Akinnola, believes the criticism of the RCCG over plans to set up a political unit is just a mischievous move by political actors to split the body of Christ.

Akinnola, a former editor of the Vanguard newspaper and executive director of the Centre for Free Speech Organisation, barred his mind in a post on social media which elicited similar reactions from other persons on the platform, many urging the church to carry on with its decision.

He said:

“I believe this red herring in respect of this move by the RCCG is just a mischievous move by a political camp to cause division within the body of Christ.

Pastor Adeboye speaks on 2023 election

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has disclosed that he is yet to hear from God about the 2023 elections.

The 80-year-old cleric was said to have told his congregants that he doesn’t know whether there will be an election in 2023 yet.

Speaking on Sunday, April 3, at the monthly Thanksgiving Service of the Church, the man of God said the case was different during the last elections. According to him, God spoke to him more than a year before the 2019 elections but that of 2023 seems to be different.

Source: Legit.ng